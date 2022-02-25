InventHelp Inventors Develop Easier Way to Hang Christmas Lights (HAD-104)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a way to display Christmas lights in minutes without the use of tacks, nails or other fasteners," said one of two inventors, from Hialeah, Fla., "so we invented MAGNETIC CHRISTMAS LIGHTS. Our design could make decorating for the holidays safer, easier and more enjoyable."

The patent-pending invention provides a quick and easy way to hang Christmas lights. In doing so, it offers an alternative to struggling with traditional strands of lights and hooks. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could enhance the appearance of the lighting display. The invention features a simple and attractive design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-HAD-104, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

