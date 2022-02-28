InventHelp Inventor Develops Cleaning Tool for Copper Pipe & Fittings (MTN-3389)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work in construction and I needed a quick and thorough way to clean copper pipe and fittings prior to soldering," said an inventor, from Brooklyn, N.Y., "so I invented the PIPE MASTER. My design increases productivity and it could help to provide stronger, less leak prone joints."
The invention provides an improved method of cleaning copper pipe and fittings prior to soldering. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional tools and cleaning methods. As a result, it saves time and effort and it increases convenience and efficiency. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for contractors, plumbers, do-it-yourselfers, etc.
The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-MTN-3389, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE InventHelp