InventHelp Inventor Develops Training Aid for Basketball Players (LGT-110)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an accessory to help basketball players develop proper shooting form and technique," said an inventor, from Mesquite, Nev., "so I invented the SHOOTING PACK. My design produces a smooth delivery and it could help to improve shooting skills."

The invention provides a performance-enhancing training aid for basketball players. In doing so, it encourages proper form when shooting a basketball. As a result, it ensures that the shoulder and elbow are in the correct position and it could increase range and accuracy. The invention features a comfortable and lightweight design that is easy to use so it is ideal for basketball players. Additionally, a prototype is available.

