Stellantis Earns Four Automotive Loyalty Award Wins from IHS Markit

Ram 1500, the no-compromise benchmark for durability, technology, efficiency, performance and convenience, wins an Automotive Loyalty award for the sixth consecutive year

Ram 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty wins the Automotive Loyalty award in the Heavy Duty Pickup segment

Dodge Challenger, the world's quickest, fastest and most powerful muscle car, earns an Automotive Loyalty award in the Sports Car category

The most awarded SUV ever – Jeep® Grand Cherokee – wins the Automotive Loyalty award in the Mid-Size Utility category, its 12th customer-loyalty award

IHS Markit today announced the results of its 26th annual Automotive Loyalty awards program, recognizing Dodge Challenger, Jeep® Grand Cherokee, Ram 1500 and Ram 2500 and 3500 heavy-duty trucks for their leadership in customer retention.

"Given the unique nature of 2021, with the challenges of the pandemic and inventory shortages, retaining customers is more important than ever," said Joe LaFeir, president, Automotive Insights, IHS Markit. "This year's winners have demonstrated effective marketing strategies that have resonated with customers and led to more return to market activity."

The Ram 1500 is recognized for having the highest model loyalty in the Light-Duty Pickup segment. This is the sixth consecutive year the Ram 1500, the no-compromise benchmark for durability, technology, efficiency, performance and convenience, wins an Automotive Loyalty award.

The Ram 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty earns the Automotive Loyalty award in the Heavy Duty Pickup segment. The most powerful, most capable pickup in the segment offers a towing capacity of up to 37,090 pounds and a payload capacity of 7,680 pounds.

Dodge Challenger is recognized with the Automotive Loyalty award in the Sports Car segment. The Dodge Challenger is unrivaled when it comes to sheer horsepower, performance options and packages, all-weather capability and overall interior roominess. With the industry's most powerful and capable muscle car lineup, Challenger offers nine distinct models and a full range of engine options.

The all-new, fifth-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee earned the Automotive Loyalty award in the Mid-Size Utility category. Grand Cherokee is known for its legendary 4x4 capability, superior on-road refinement, premium design, world-class craftsmanship inside and out and best-in-class 7,200 lb. towing capability. Now for 2022, an expanded lineup includes a two-row, a 4xe plug-in-hybrid and a three-row Grand Cherokee L. Since 1997, the Jeep Grand Cherokee has received 12 loyalty awards.

Loyalty is determined when a household that owns a new vehicle returns to market and purchases or leases another new vehicle of the same make, model or manufacturer. The newly acquired vehicle may be either a replacement or an addition to the household fleet.

IHS Markit has been tracking automotive loyalty for 26 years and is relied upon by major automakers and their marketing partners to effectively manage owner loyalty and conquest efforts through in-depth research and analysis of automotive shopping behaviors, related market influencers, and conquest and retention strategies.

Ram 1500

The 2022 Ram 1500 is the no-compromise benchmark for durability, technology, efficiency, performance and convenience with features never before offered in a pickup. The Ram 1500 features up to 12,750 pounds of towing capability and 2,300 pounds of payload. The eTorque 48-volt mild hybrid system delivers improved fuel efficiency in both V-6 (standard) and V-8 configurations. The Ram 1500 is America's most powerful half-ton diesel pickup with 480 lb.-ft. of torque, and is rated at an unsurpassed 33 miles per gallon (mpg) highway, delivering up to 1,000 miles of range on a single tank of fuel.



The 2022 Ram 1500 TRX has been rigorously tested to handle the most punishing conditions with extreme capability and durability on its way to being the quickest, fastest and most powerful mass-produced half-ton pickup truck in the world.

As a segment disrupter, the Uconnect 5 system with a massive 12-inch touchscreen leads the segment in technology, featuring split-screen capability, 360-degree camera views, and content from SiriusXM with 360L and Personalized Stations Powered by Pandora. The 2022 Ram 1500 lineup includes the Know & Go mobile app featuring an immersive experience for customers who want to learn more about their vehicles. Active safety and security systems include adaptive cruise control, Forward Collision Warning, Blind-spot Monitoring and Ready Alert Braking. Class-leading ride and handling are accomplished via a segment-exclusive link-coil rear suspension system with optional active-level four-corner air suspension.

Ram Heavy Duty

The Ram Heavy Duty is the no-compromise benchmark for durability, extreme performance, comfort, luxury materials, innovation and technology extending well past any competitive offerings. The most powerful, most capable pickup in the segment offers a towing capacity of up to 37,090 pounds and a payload capacity of 7,680 pounds. Ram was the first to achieve the 1,000 lb.-ft. of torque milestone with the Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel, now rated at a best-in-class 1,075 lb.-ft. of torque. Class-leading ride and handling is accomplished via a class-exclusive link-coil rear (2500) suspension system with optional rear air suspension (2500 and 3500). The Ram Heavy Duty relentlessly gives maximum effort with the segment's most capability, refinement and operator comfort features.

Dodge Challenger

The Dodge Challenger is the world's quickest, fastest and most powerful muscle car. For the 2022 model year, the 807-horsepower Challenger SRT Super Stock continues as the halo of the Challenger lineup, outperforming the competition in the modern horsepower wars. From the most powerful and fastest muscle car, the SRT Super Stock, to 303-horsepower V-6 efficiency and class-exclusive all-wheel-drive (AWD) capability on SXT and GT models, the Challenger meets the wants and needs of a wide range of Dodge performance enthusiasts.

Jeep Grand Cherokee

As the most awarded SUV ever, the Jeep Grand Cherokee lineup spans five generations and now includes an all-new two-row, an electrified plug-in-hybrid model and the three-row Grand Cherokee L.

The first-ever Grand Cherokee 4xe is set to deliver 25 miles of all-electric range, 56 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) and a combined driving range of 470 miles. The 4xe propulsion system combines two electric motors, a 400-volt battery pack, 2.0-liter turbocharged, four-cylinder engine and TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission for maximum efficiency and capability.



The Grand Cherokee L debuted in 2021 to meet the growing needs of Jeep customers who have asked for more space and functionality. Designed to maximize overall passenger comfort, the Grand Cherokee L delivers uncompromised third-row capacity and increased cargo volume with seating for up to seven passengers and offers best-in-class 7,200-lbs. towing capability. The vehicle's expanded wheelbase creates generous interior room and gives passengers expansive, class-leading legroom in the second row.



With premium styling and craftsmanship inside and out, the Jeep Grand Cherokee has more than 110 advanced safety and security features, including advanced driver-assist systems, 360-degree surround view, drowsy driver detection and night vision cameras. Segment-leading technologies include a 10.25-inch front passenger screen, rear-seat monitoring camera system, rear-seat entertainment displays with built-in Amazon Fire TV and an available premium 19-speaker, 950-watt McIntosh audio system. The Jeep Grand Cherokee also comes equipped with the award-winning Uconnect 5 infotainment system, with standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Stellantis

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider, guided by a clear vision to offer freedom of movement with distinctive, affordable and reliable mobility solutions. In addition to the Group's rich heritage and broad geographic presence, its greatest strengths lie in its sustainable performance, depth of experience and the wide-ranging talents of employees working around the globe. Stellantis will leverage its broad and iconic brand portfolio, which was founded by visionaries who infused the brands with passion and a competitive spirit that speaks to employees and customers alike. Stellantis aspires to become the greatest, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders, as well as the communities in which it operates.

