MIAMI, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Interval International, a leading worldwide provider of vacation services, welcomes three resorts in St. Lucia that are owned and operated by Bay Gardens Limited. Croton Suites at Bay Gardens Hotel and Water's Edge Villas join Bay Gardens Beach Resort, which was originally affiliated to Interval's global network in 2010.

Interval International (PRNewsfoto/Interval International) (PRNewswire)

Prominent St. Lucia developer, Bay Gardens Limited, affiliates three properties with Interval International.

"There is great opportunity for independent hotel operators to generate incremental revenue streams, enhance occupancy, and create deeper customer engagement with the addition of a shared ownership component to their property," noted Sanovnik Destang, executive director of Bay Gardens. "Vacation ownership has become an important part of our overall business, driving multiple profit centers that have a positive impact on our bottom line. Interval's team was instrumental in helping us enter the sector and to this day continues to help us with all aspects of our operation, from technology and training to rental and marketing support."

New purchasers at Bay Gardens Beach Resort, Croton Suites at Bay Gardens Hotel, and Water's Edge Villas, will be enrolled as upgraded Interval International members with access to many flexible exchange opportunities and exciting benefits and services. These include Interval Options®; the ability to use points toward a hotel stay, cruise, or experiential travel; ShortStay Exchange® for long weekends and midweek resort vacations; savings on Getaway vacation rentals; Hertz Gold Plus Rewards® membership; online hotel discounts; and VIP ConciergeSM for personal assistance, 24/7.

"We are very pleased to extend a long-term business relationship built on mutual respect that began more than a decade ago. Bay Gardens is a family-owned business that has become one of the most well-recognized names in the St. Lucia hospitality industry because of the quality of its award-winning properties," said Neil Kolton, Interval's business development director, Caribbean, and Southeast U.S. "It has been extremely rewarding to see Bay Gardens further expand its vacation ownership program and we look forward to continuing to support their ongoing success in the business."

Properties are located in the Rodney Bay Village area, one of St. Lucia's premier tourist locales. Bay Gardens Beach Resort and Croton Suites at Bay Gardens Hotel feature one- and two-bedroom units with a living room, dining area, full kitchen with upscale stainless-steel appliances, and a private balcony or terrace with a pool or ocean view. Interiors capture the spirit of the Caribbean with vibrant green, blue, and sand hues associated with island living.

The most exclusive of the properties, Water's Edge Villas includes four-bedroom villas surrounded by lush, landscaped gardens with views of tranquil Rodney Bay. At 4,000-square-feet, the villas have spacious open-plan living and dining rooms, gourmet kitchens, large bedrooms with plush beds, ensuite bathrooms, walk-in showers, swimming pools, and private waterfront terraces. Interiors feature an island-inspired elegant tropical décor that combine sophisticated furnishings, contemporary finishes, and modern conveniences. A concierge is available to help guests personalize their stay by booking selected activities or assisting with special requests.

Bay Gardens Beach Resort and Croton Suites at Bay Gardens Hotel were awarded the Green Globe Gold Certification for sustainable tourism in 2019, and recertified in 2021, in recognition of their sustainability initiatives, many of which set new standards in the Caribbean for green tourism. Green Globe, the world's leading certification program developed specifically for the travel and tourism industry, assists organizations in improving their economic, social, and environmental sustainability.

Owners and guests at each property have access to an array of amenities, services, and activities at Bay Gardens Beach Resort. These include three restaurants, three swimming pools, a fitness center, spa and beauty salon, kids' club, daily linen change, room service, and complimentary Wi-Fi available throughout the property. Guests can also rent water sports equipment for scuba diving, windsurfing, and water skiing. A complimentary hourly shuttle service operates between Water's Edge Villas, Croton Suites at Bay Gardens Hotel, and Bay Gardens Beach Resort.

Owners and guests also enjoy privileges at the private Bay Gardens Beach Club, which overlooks Reduit Beach. Some of the club perks include complimentary beach chairs, gym access, non-motorized water sports, and unlimited access to Splash Island Water Park, the first-open water sports park on the island.

St. Lucia is well known for its spectacular white-sand beaches, unspoiled national parks, lush rainforests, and the majestic twin-peak Piton Mountains, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Among the other activities available on island are golf, horseback riding, tennis, sailboat rentals, fishing, hiking, and bicycle trails. In the Rodney Bay Village, visitors have access to shopping malls and duty-free shops, nightlife, and a variety of additional dining options.

About Interval International

Interval International operates membership programs for vacationers and provides value-added services to its developer clients worldwide. Based in Miami, Florida, the company has been a pioneer and innovator in serving the vacation ownership market since 1976. Today, Interval's exchange network comprises more than 3,200 resorts in over 80 countries. Through offices in 13 cities, Interval offers world-class products and benefits to resort clients and more than 1.6 million families who are enrolled in various membership programs.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Interval International