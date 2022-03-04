National Minority Quality Forum to Host Free New Orleans Community Health & Wellness Festival on March 6th with Special Guests

NEW ORLEANS, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Minority Quality Forum will host the New Orleans Community Health & Wellness Festival on Sunday, March 6th to offer free health screenings and COVID vaccinations as well as a complimentary lunch buffet and multiple fun activities for participants of all ages.

Come out to the New Orleans Community Health & Wellness Festival with special guests, Sunday, March 6, from 11:00 am-4:00 pm. (PRNewswire)

The festival will occur at Family Center of Hope from 11:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. U.S. Representative Troy Carter (LA-02) will serve as Honorary Co-Host, and Aeneas Williams, Pro Football Hall of Famer and a New Orleans native, will be a special guest.

"We're excited to host the New Orleans Community Health & Wellness Festival, and we hope members of the community join us for this occasion," said Dr. Gary Puckrein, President and CEO of the National Minority Quality Forum. "The festival will be a fun and inclusive way to reduce health risks and advocate optimal care."

"The Health & Wellness Festival delivers on our belief that everyone deserves access to quality, accessible health care," said Dr. Dana Lawson, Vice President of Population Health and Clinical Operations at Louisiana Healthcare Connections. "We're looking forward to spending the day with our friends and neighbors to promote healthy living."

"Our health centers are committed to the well-being of Greater New Orleans," said Michael Griffin, President and CEO at DePaul Community Health Centers. "We hope our fellow neighbors will join us at the Health & Wellness Festival to engage with the community, reinforce healthy habits, and join in the fun."

"The last few years have been a reminder of how vital health equity is for the community," said Dr. Reynold Verret, President of Xavier University of Louisiana. "At Xavier, we are known for producing more Black doctors than any other university in the nation, and so we are honored to be involved as a partner in making the Health & Wellness Festival a reality and improving equitable access to health screenings and COVID-19 protections.

The New Orleans Community Health and Wellness Festival is made possible with the generous support of our partners – Louisiana Healthcare Connections, DePaul Community Health Centers, Xavier University of Louisiana, Watson Memorial Teaching Ministries, Philips, and Amazon.

Family Center of Hope is located at 4137 Washington Ave., New Orleans, LA. Free health services that will be offered include COVID-19 vaccinations, men's health, behavioral health, oral health, and vision screenings. Free $50 gift cards compliments of Bring Back Louisiana are available for receiving a COVID vaccine.

