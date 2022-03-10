5 signs it's time to consider re-piping your home

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Champion Plumbing, a leading provider of plumbing services to the Oklahoma City area, is addressing commonly-missed warning signs that may indicate the need for piping upgrades in homes across the state.

"Homeowners don't often keep their plumbing systems top of mind until a problem occurs," said Brent Harpole, co-owner of Champion Plumbing. "Low water flow, noisy pipes and small leaks can actually be early indicators that your home needs re-piping. If you wait too long to act, the ramifications can be costly."

In light of these warnings, Harpole and the Champion Plumbing team have offered homeowners five signs that it may be time to consider re-piping their homes:

1) Pipes are making noises – Creaks and groans are common for any older home. But if the sounds are growing more common, then this could be a sign that your pipes require replacement.

2) Water has a distinct odor/taste and discoloration – If the tap water smells strange or tastes funny when you take a sip, that could be a sign of deeper problems. Also, if the tap water is discolored when it comes out of the faucet, that can be considered another symptom of pipes that need replacing.

3) Difficulty changing temperature – After you turn a sink or shower faucet to the desired temperature, the water should not take long to adjust. If it does, or if the water remains at the same stagnant temperature throughout, then new pipes are in order.

4) Water pressure problems – What is the water pressure like when you turn on the faucet or take a shower? Does it last or decrease, or is it not quite as powerful as the last time? If the answer to any of the questions is "yes" or even "maybe," new pipes may be worth a look.

5) Leaky/corroded pipes – For leaks, you can simply look for wet spots or darker coloration in walls or ceilings. For corrosion, you can rely on the other signs and symptoms above – but it's also crucial to look at the pipes themselves, too. If there is any rust (especially a noticeable difference from the last look), then it's time to consider re-piping your home.

"It's important to stay alert for any one of these signs, especially if you notice more than one," Harpole said. "Procrastination or quick fixes could put more wear and tear on the system and cause worse problems down the road. In the end, re-piping your home may be a cheaper fix while creating more efficiency throughout the home."

About Champion Plumbing

Started in 2015, Champion Plumbing is led by the husband-and-wife duo of Leslie and Brent Harpole. Champion provides plumbing and water quality services to the residents of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and surrounding areas. The team specializes in water heater services, drain cleaning, garbage disposals, water filtration systems and backflow repair. The company is dedicated to giving back to the local community in addition to helping them with their plumbing needs. Contact them at 405-544-2876 or visit https://www.callthechamps.com

