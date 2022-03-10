GALDERMA LAUNCHES BREAKTHROUGH INNOVATION WITH ALASTIN SKINCARE® HA IMMERSE SERUM®

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Galderma, the world's largest independent dermatology company, today announces the launch of ALASTIN Skincare® HA IMMERSE SERUM®. The newest product addition to the ALASTIN Skincare lineup is designed to immerse the skin with moisture at the surface, while helping to amplify the skin's natural ability to create hyaluronic acid deep within for fuller, more youthful-looking skin over time.

HA IMMERSE SERUM® helps instantly boost skin hydration for smoother, more radiant looking skin. ALASTIN's proprietary Octapeptide-45 helps the skin's ability to naturally increase its own high molecular weight hyaluronic acid production deep within the skin for long term, skin plumping, anti-aging, and hydration benefits. The lightweight, fast-absorbing serum is formulated using only the purest form of hyaluronic acid (high molecular weight HA) that mimics the HA naturally found deep within your skin, providing moisture 24/7 from the inside out and outside in. HA IMMERSE SERUM layers seamlessly under makeup and other skincare and is recommended for daily use as well as complementing dermal fillers.

"The launch of HA IMMERSE Serum® is the next step in expanding our portfolio of daily skin care products and demonstrates our continued commitment to bring only truly innovative and category-progressing products to the market. Hyaluronic Acid is one of the most widely searched and requested skincare ingredients, and the result of our clinical trial indicates HA IMMERSE will be a game changer."



AMBER EDWARDS

CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER, ALASTIN

HA IMMERSE SERUM ($110) can be purchased from ALASTIN Skincare® aesthetic physicians' offices. Visit www.alastin.com for more information and to find a physician retailer near you.

About Alastin Skincare®

Alastin Skincare® is a range of innovative, clinically tested skin care products that correct, protect and maintain healthy skin for a lifetime. These unparalleled Procedure Enhancement and Restore & Renew products are formulated with TriHex Technology®, a patented combination of key peptides and other synergistic ingredients using the latest technology and are clinically tested to demonstrate safety and their ability to help reawaken the skin's youthful regenerating processes.

About Galderma

Galderma is the world's largest independent dermatology company, present in approximately 100 countries. Since our inception in 1981, we have been driven by a complete dedication to dermatology. We deliver an innovative, science-based portfolio of sophisticated brands and services across Aesthetics, Consumer Care and Prescription Medicine. Focused on the needs of consumers and patients, we work in partnership with healthcare professionals to ensure superior outcomes. Because we understand that the skin we're in shapes our life stories, we are advancing dermatology for every skin story. For more information: www.galderma.com.

