WELL Health and its Team Members to Support UNICEF Humanitarian Efforts in Ukraine with $100,000 Donation Goal

WELL has established a combined goal of donating $100,000 between a committed $50,000 corporate donation and a donation matching program between WELL's team members and its CEO. The donations will contribute towards efforts to support the 7.5 million Ukrainian children in immediate danger.

WELL is committed to working with Canadian authorities on supporting Ukrainians fleeing the war, with opportunities to work within our Canadian operations.

WELL is also providing increased funding to support its more than 2,500 employees, healthcare providers and consultants in Canada who may be impacted by the these events, to obtain free and timely access to therapy for mental health purposes.

VANCOUVER, BC, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) (the "Company" or "WELL"), a company focused on positively impacting health outcomes by leveraging technology to empower healthcare practitioners and their patients globally, announced today that in response to the humanitarian emergency in Ukraine, it has established a combined goal of donating $100,000 to UNICEF Canada, from a committed $50,000 corporate donation and a donation matching program between WELL team members and WELL's CEO.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. Logo (CNW Group/WELL Health Technologies Corp.) (PRNewswire)

The Company has invited its entire network of employees, associates and consultants, which exceeds 2,500 team members globally, to donate to this cause. WELL Health's CEO Hamed Shahbazi will be personally matching the first $25,000 of WELL's own team members' donations with the goal of exceeding at least $100,000 as a combined contribution for WELL and its team members. The donations will contribute towards efforts to support the 7.5 million Ukrainian children who have been harmed or may be in immediate danger.

Shane Sabatino, WELL's Chief People Officer said: "It is clear that we are witnessing a humanitarian catastrophe in the Ukraine especially as it relates to the most vulnerable subjects, the children caught in harm's way. WELL Health Technologies stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian people and supports UNICEF's much-needed humanitarian efforts."

WELL recognizes that these are challenging times for all and that this crisis in Ukraine may also be impacting our own WELL team members, especially ones with family and friends in Ukraine. So, in partnership with Focus Mental Wellness, a WELL Ventures company, WELL is providing increased funding to support its employees, healthcare providers and consultants in Canada to obtain timely access, at no cost, to therapy with a licensed practitioner.

Also, WELL is committed to working with Canadian authorities on supporting Ukrainians fleeing the war, with opportunities to work within our expansive Canadian operations including but not limited to our outpatient medical clinic network, which is the largest in Canada.

WELL Health stands with Ukraine. Our hearts are with all of those impacted by this tragic war.

WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

Per: "Hamed Shahbazi"

Hamed Shahbazi

Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Director

About WELL Health Technologies Corp.

WELL is a technology enabled healthcare company whose overarching objective is to positively impact health outcomes to empower and support healthcare practitioners and their patients. WELL has built an innovative practitioner enablement platform that includes comprehensive end to end practice management tools inclusive of virtual care and digital patient engagement capabilities as well as Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) and data protection services. WELL uses this platform to power healthcare practitioners both inside and outside of WELL's own omni-channel patient services offerings. As such, WELL owns and operates Canada's largest network of outpatient medical clinics serving primary and specialized healthcare services and is the provider of a leading multi-national, multi-disciplinary telehealth offering. WELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WELL" and is part of the TSX Composite Index. To learn more about the Company, please visit: www.well.company.'

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WELL Health Technologies Corp.