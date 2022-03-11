McCormick Announces Suspension of Operations in Russia and Details Humanitarian Efforts for Ukraine

HUNT VALLEY, Md., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC), today announced a suspension of operations in Russia. This decision follows the action the Company took at the start of the conflict to stop all advertising and promotional activity and other investments in Russia.

Company operations in Ukraine have been paused in order to focus on the safety of employees and their families. To aid in humanitarian efforts, the Company is also supporting the Polish Center for International Aid (PCPM) and the World Central Kitchen.

McCormick hopes for an immediate end to the conflict in Ukraine and the suffering of innocent people. The Company will continue to monitor and assess the situation as circumstances evolve.

