Burns & Levinson Represents KODA Enterprises Group and Water-Land, LLC in Acquisition of Load Rite Trailers, LLC

BOSTON, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & Levinson represented client KODA Enterprises Group, a middle market private investment firm, in its acquisition of Load Rite Trailers, LLC, through its existing wholly owned holding company Water-Land, LLC, owner of Continental Trailers (Water-Land Manufacturing & Supply). The deal closed on February 8, 2022 and the financial terms were not disclosed.

KODA's acquisition of Load Rite is highly strategic, expanding Water-Land's marine trailer manufacturing and distribution capabilities across a complete line of boat trailers. Load Rite's locations in Fairless Hills, PA, and Washington, NC, combined with Continental's multiple sites in Florida provides coverage of the entire U.S. eastern seaboard from Maine to Florida, as well as coverage into eastern Canada. Combined, the companies represent the largest non-OEM marine trailer manufacturer in the country.

The Burns & Levinson deal team was led by partner Frank A. Segall, who chairs the firm's Business Law and Finance Groups, and partner Mark Manning, with assistance from partners Caitlin Barrett and Alison Harrall. Financing for the transaction was arranged and structured by Segall with Needham Bank.

"We have worked with CEO Bill Karol and his talented investment and management team at KODA for over 25 years, and it is an honor to work with them on this important acquisition and combination of these two market leading companies. We handled KODA's acquisition of Water-Land in 2018 and it is exciting to watch the company's impressive growth trajectory," said Segall. "We look forward to supporting their ongoing success as they take the combined company to the next level," added Manning.

"Burns & Levinson has been our long-time trusted legal partner. They are highly-skilled advisors who deeply understand our business and mission, which makes them especially valuable to our company and stakeholders," said Bill Karol, President and CEO of KODA Enterprises Group. "Frank and Mark astutely counseled us every step of the way. We appreciate their knowledge, guidance and perseverance to complete this acquisition so that we can increase our manufacturing and distribution capabilities, continue to build scale, and explore new growth opportunities."

About KODA Enterprises Group

KODA Enterprises Group, located in Waltham, MA, is a middle market private investment firm that concentrates on companies in niche markets that have the potential to benefit from the financial strength and operational expertise KODA provides to its portfolio companies.

About Burns & Levinson LLP

At Burns & Levinson, we provide high-level, client-centric and results-oriented legal services to our regional, national and international clients. We are a full-service law firm with 125 lawyers in Boston, Providence and London. Our areas of expertise include: business/finance, business litigation, divorce/family law, venture capital/emerging companies, employment, estate planning, government investigations, intellectual property, M&A/private equity, probate/trust litigation, and real estate. We partner with our clients to solve their business and personal legal issues in a collaborative, creative and cost-effective way. For more information, visit Burns & Levinson at www.burnslev.com .

