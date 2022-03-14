Today's Dental Network adds New Members to Executive Team

TAMPA, Fla., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today's Dental Network, LLC ("TDN"), a premier multi-specialty dental practice network and support organization to dental providers in Florida, announced the expansion of its leadership team with the addition of four key executive hires.

Today's Dental Network expands its leadership team with the addition of four key executive hires.

Liza Lulay joined as chief human resources officer and leads TDN 's HR strategy and function. She is responsible for compensation, benefits, resource & talent retention and acquisition, and the expansion of the HRIS platform.

Elizabeth Szeltner joined as chief financial officer and leads TDN's financial and operational compliance functions. She is responsible for accounting, revenue cycle management, treasury, sourcing and regulatory compliance.

Shanna Tumbleson joined as chief marketing officer and leads TDN's marketing strategy and function. She is responsible for patient acquisition and retention, product development, reputation management, public relations, digital strategies and M&A support.

Madeline Fennell joined as head of PMO and is responsible for overseeing various mission-critical projects, including the transformation of TDN's system and data infrastructure, laboratory expansion and new member partner onboarding.

"TDN remains committed to investing in the requisite people, processes and technology needed to support the growth of our member partners respective practices and improve access and quality of patient care," says Mark Agustin, TDN's chief operating officer. "Liza, Elizabeth, Shanna and Madeline bring an impressive 90+ years of combined hands-on operational and leadership experience to our organization and will play critical roles in advancing TDN's vision and strategy – we are truly blessed to have them as part of the TDN family."

ABOUT TODAY'S DENTAL NETWORK

Today's Dental Network is a premier multi-specialty concierge dental practice network and support organization focused on providing complete turnkey practice management outsourcing solutions to a captive network of best-in-class, entrepreneurial, dentist specialists & surgeons across the Southwest Florida region. The company offers a full suite of solutions and services through its centralized business office including IT systems, infrastructure & security, finance and accounting, sales & marketing solutions, human resources, risk management, legal and compliance administration, as well as acquisition and de novo practice expansion support. Today's Dental Network offers a truly integrated community network model with the depth and breadth of services and local geographic coverage to provide a true "infant-to-senior" continuum-of-care service offering through a single patient experience. For more information, please visit www.tdn.care.

ABOUT HEALTHEDGE

HealthEdge Investment Partners, LLC is an operating-oriented private equity firm founded in 2005 that focuses exclusively on the healthcare industry. HealthEdge seeks to achieve superior returns by investing in businesses that benefit from the knowledge, experience, and network of relationships of its partners. HealthEdge's partners have more than 100 years of combined operating experience in healthcare as CEOs and investors. For more information on HealthEdge, please visit www.healthedgepartners.com.

ABOUT SCP

Synergistic Capital Partners is a healthcare-focused private equity firm led by healthcare experts and physicians with over a century of combined healthcare expertise. SCP generally invests solely in the healthcare services sector, where their investment methodology is rooted in patient-centered care and provider-centric values which has led to superior investment performance across their investment portfolio. To learn more about SCP, please visit: www.synergisticcapitalpartners.com.

