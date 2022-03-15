anywell Emerges from Stealth with $15M in Funding to Help Companies Transition to a Hybrid Future of Work Available in New York and Israel, anywell promotes greater employee productivity and wellbeing by enabling companies to offer flexible remote work options at local venues

TEL AVIV, Israel and NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- anywell , the Workspace-as-a-Service company reimagining the hybrid work model, emerged from stealth mode today to announce that it has raised a $10M Series A round and rolled out its offering in New York and Israel. The Series A round, along with a previously undisclosed $5 million Seed round, was led by Pitango and Viola Ventures with other participants including Emerge, bringing anywell's total amount raised to $15 million. anywell helps companies seamlessly transition to a hybrid work model by enabling employees to work from inspiring spaces in their local communities. The company will use the investment to expand its rollout in major cities in the US and globally.

While research indicates that 78% of workers want location flexibility in their jobs, 58% of them currently have an option for hybrid work, with a combination of office and remote work. Employers seeking to accommodate these expectations are struggling to develop hybrid workplans that simultaneously enhance productivity while promoting employee wellness. The binary choice of working at the office or from home is inadequate for a post-pandemic workforce, and anywell rises to meet this challenge with its Workplace-as-a-Service solution allowing for a more flexible, hybrid work experience. Through its app-based system, the company combines the perks of in-office amenities together with flexibility and an emphasis on employee satisfaction to create a future of work that truly works for everyone.

"The pandemic has accelerated a permanent shift in demand among employees for flexible work and a healthier work-life balance, and anywell helps companies navigate this changing business landscape whether they're hybrid or fully-remote," said CEO and Co-founder of anywell, Gadi Royz. "After two years of working from home, employees want the freedom to work from anywhere, and with generous backing from our investors, we plan to lead the charge for a more flexible, human-centric and productive future of work for all."

With expenses covered by employers, employees (members) can use anywell's on-demand app to choose a participating local venue to work from on any given day – e.g., a local café, hotel rooftop – to maximize productivity and be inspired by a change of scenery without any hassle. anywell guarantees on-site business amenities including seating, WIFI-access, power, printers, tech kits, meal plans, and more, enabling members to work-from-anywhere and feel more productive, connected, and inspired in their work. Employers who offer the service find they better retain and attract top talent, optimize productivity, give back to the community and boost company culture, while anywell businesses (Hosts) benefit from the service by guaranteeing advance bookings, managing cash-flow with more confidence and better understanding customer traffic. Using this model, Hosts get paid by the hour and can ensure a steady stream of customers and revenue.

"We've always prided ourselves on investing in companies who are ahead of the curve, and anywell's approach to the future of work is both innovative, timely and compassionate in a way that we haven't seen before," said Shlomo Dovrat, Co-founder and General Partner at Viola Ventures, "We're excited to support anywell as it leads the charge for an empathetic future of work that breaks free from the mold and makes it not just possible—but a standard— to work-from-anywhere."

"We're proud of our investment in anywell and hope that together we can steer companies towards making more socially responsible choices in this new era of hybrid work," said Chemi Peres, Managing Partner & Co-Founder, Pitango. "Employers who join anywell commit to not only putting their employees' wellness first, but also to supporting local businesses and giving back to the community. It's a feel-good mission with incredible ROI for all parties involved."

anywell currently has a market presence in Israel and New York, and has already partnered with over 200 hosts, ranging from cafes and co-working spaces to hotels, gyms and more. The company has plans to expand into other major US cities later this year as well as internationally. Some of the company's well-known customers include Wix, Next Insurance and ironSource.

