Blue Shield of California Named One of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the 10th Time

Ethisphere recognizes companies demonstrating exceptional leadership and a commitment to business integrity through best-in-class ethics, compliance, and governance practices

OAKLAND, Calif., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Shield of California has been recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies in 2022 by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices.

This is the sixth consecutive year – and 10 of the past 11 years – the nonprofit health plan has received this designation. In 2022, Ethisphere recognized 136 organizations spanning 22 countries and 45 industries.

"Blue Shield of California's commitment to ethical behavior underpins our company's values of being human, honest, and courageous," said Hope Scott, senior vice president, general counsel & corporate secretary at Blue Shield of California. "It is integral to how we empower our more than 7,800 employees to 'do the right thing' as we serve our members, customers, and communities every day."



Blue Shield is a nonprofit health plan driven by its mission of providing access to quality health care that's sustainably affordable for everyone. The company and its employees also continue to be at the forefront of responding to major health and social issues.

In 2021, Blue Shield and its employees played a leading role in supporting the state of California's COVID-19 vaccination efforts, helping to build a network of vaccine providers that reaches more than 99% of Californians. The company also has supported community-based organizations, collaborating to address important issues including social justice, poverty, food insecurity, youth mental health, and sustainability.

Ethisphere's World's Most Ethical Companies assessment considers more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity, and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework that captures and codifies the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.

"Today, business leaders face their greatest mandate yet to be ethical, accountable, and trusted to drive positive change," said Ethisphere CEO, Timothy Erblich. "We continue to be inspired by the World's Most Ethical Companies honorees and their dedication to integrity, sustainability, governance, and community. Congratulations to everyone at Blue Shield of California for earning the World's Most Ethical Companies designation."

The full list of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies can be found here.

About Blue Shield of California

Blue Shield of California strives to create a healthcare system worthy of its family and friends that is sustainably affordable. Blue Shield of California is a tax paying, nonprofit, independent member of the Blue Shield Association with over 4.5 million members, over 7,500 employees and more than $21 billion in annual revenue. Founded in 1939 in San Francisco and now headquartered in Oakland, Blue Shield of California and its affiliates provide health, dental, vision, Medicaid and Medicare healthcare service plans in California. The company has contributed more than $192 million to Blue Shield of California Foundation in the last five years to have an impact on California communities.

For more news about Blue Shield of California, please visit news.blueshieldca.com .

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere® is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at: https://ethisphere.com.

