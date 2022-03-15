Breeze Airways Selects Uplift as Exclusive Buy Now Pay Later Solution Bringing Accessibility in Travel to New Heights

Uplift's pay over time installments now available on Breeze Airways

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Uplift , the leading enterprise Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solution serving the world's top travel brands announced an exclusive partnership with the 'Seriously Nice' new airline Breeze Airways. Guests booking flights on Breeze can now spread the cost of their travel over time with Uplift in simple and affordable monthly installments.

Created by a group of aviation, hospitality and technology enthusiasts, Breeze makes it easy to fly nonstop to visit friends or family or take a well-deserved vacation at an affordable fare and with a genuinely nice experience. Breeze offers nonstop service to markets that previously had only connecting flights, and provides those nonstop flights at very low prices. In this way, Breeze gets customers there twice as fast, for about half the cost.

Breeze offers customers a seamless booking experience, with no change or cancellation fees along with customized flight features delivered via Breeze's sleek and simple app. Like Breeze, Uplift has no fees, including no late fees or prepayment penalties and travel can happen before guests complete their payments.

Uplift is integrated into the Breeze Airways website and mobile app, providing a frictionless experience for customers to book travel with Uplift's flexible payment options through a quick application.

"At Breeze Airways, we want to make traveling easier at every step of the way, including paying for the air ticket itself," said Trent Porter, Breeze Airways Chief Financial Officer. "Uplift's best in class platform and passion for making experiences more attainable and rewarding gives consumers the freedom to travel now and pay over time. These shared values make Uplift and Breeze the perfect pairing."

"As a new airline merging ease and affordability with kindness, Breeze is the ideal match for our service," said Tom Botts, Uplift Chief Commercial Officer. "Uplift is delighted to provide guests with the opportunity to make flying with Breeze even easier by removing barriers and by giving more consumers the opportunity to have the genuinely nice experience Breeze offers."

With Uplift's installments, Breeze customers can book travel now and spread the cost of the flights over affordable monthly payments, rather than paying in full at booking. Surprise-free monthly payments also give customers the opportunity to see how an upgraded travel experience with Breeze first class or priority boarding can be more easily accessible for just a few additional dollars a month. Customers see the total cost of their trip upfront along with the monthly payment amount and can choose from 3, 6 or 11 monthly installments.

Uplift partners with over 200 of the world's leading airlines, cruise lines, resorts and other major travel providers to offer BNPL payment options to help more consumers make meaningful purchases and experience the travel that they deserve.

Uplift's Buy Now, Pay Later flexible payment options are now available for booking on Breeze Airways .

About Uplift

Uplift is the leading Buy Now, Pay Later solution that empowers people to get more out of life, one thoughtful purchase at a time. Serving the world's top enterprise level travel brands, Uplift's complete range of flexible payment options drive higher conversion and loyalty for partners, while giving customers a simple, surprise-free way to pay over time with no late fees or prepayment penalties. Uplift is currently available throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit Uplift.com .

About Breeze Airways

Breeze Airways, which commenced service in May 2021, is the nation's best funded start-up airline in history. The airline's route network now includes 28 cities in 18 states. Founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, the low-fare carrier merges kindness and technology to deliver its signature Seriously Nice™ nonstop service between secondary airports bypassing hubs and saving its Guests time and money. The airline recently announced an order of 80 A220-300 aircraft, the first of which will enter service in mid-2022. With Breeze, there are never any change or cancellation fees.

