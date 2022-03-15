Cross-Fire & Security, a Portfolio Company of AE Industrial Partners, Acquires Adcock's Systems

Fire and Life Safety Services Platform Continues its Growth with Expansion into Washington, D.C. Market

BROOKLYN, N.Y., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cross-Fire & Security Co., Inc. ("Cross-Fire"), a full-service life safety company specializing in the design, engineering, installation, maintenance, monitoring and servicing of state-of-the-art fire and life safety systems, announced today it has acquired Adcock's Systems LLC ("Adcock" or the "Company"), a full-service fire alarm, electrical and sprinkler contractor operating in the Washington, D.C. area. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Adcock marks the third add-on acquisition completed by Cross-Fire, a fire and life safety services platform established by AE Industrial Partners ("AEI") in May 2021. The Cross-Fire team is actively seeking additional acquisitions to expand its capabilities and geographic footprint.

Founded in 1998 by George Adcock and Michael Stone and based in Waldorf, Maryland, Adcock is a full-service fire alarm, electrical and sprinkler contracting company featuring the latest industry technology, including Honeywell's Notifier products. For more than 20 years, the Company has served a variety of commercial clients including property management firms, general contractors and electrical contractors, in addition to private owners. The current Adcock management team headed by Benjamin Thompson and Dave Dunnington will continue to lead the Company going forward, with Kelly Preuett as head of the sprinkler division.

"With the addition of Adcock, Cross-Fire is expanding its footprint south to the Washington D.C. market, a logical extension to its existing Northeastern operations," said Charlie Santos-Buch, Partner at AEI. "Additionally, Adcock broadens Cross-Fire's service offering as a one-stop solution for its customers with the addition into the sprinkler business."

Cross-Fire has partnered with key industry executives, including Board Chair Kelly Romano, an AEI Operating Partner with deep sector experience in fire & security and commercial building industries including over 30 years at United Technologies Corporation (UTC), and Board Member Ed Cettina, a senior construction management executive previously working with AECOM and Tishman Construction.

"Adcock's services align well with our existing operations, and we believe the addition will be a strong fit for Cross-Fire," said Brendan Doorly and Kevin Maguire, co-founders of Cross-Fire. "We welcome the Adcock team and look forward to serving new customers with the same high-level of service that Cross-Fire is known for within the industry."

"We're pleased to be joining the Cross-Fire platform and gaining additional financial and operational resources, which will be a competitive advantage as we continue to grow our business," said Mr. Dunnington, General Manager at Adcock.

"We look forward to collaborating with our new partners in providing the highest quality tech-enabled safety systems to a wide variety of customers," added Mr. Thompson, Chief Financial Officer at Adcock.

About Cross-Fire & Security Co.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, Cross-Fire & Security Co. is a full-service life safety company specializing in the design, engineering, installation, maintenance, monitoring and servicing of state-of-the-art fire and life safety systems. Its dedicated team of highly skilled and certified project managers and technicians manage all aspects of a project, from the design phase through final inspection, using state-of-the-art solutions and technology. For more information and to see a sample list of Cross-Fire's projects, please visit www.cfsnyc.com.

About AE Industrial Partners

AE Industrial Partners is a private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense & government services, space, power & utility services, and specialty industrial markets. AE Industrial Partners invests in market-leading companies that can benefit from our deep industry knowledge, operating experience, and relationships throughout our target markets. AE Industrial Partners is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment and the ILPA Diversity in Action initiative. Learn more at www.aeroequity.com.

