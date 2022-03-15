HOUSTON, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond J Properties announces Land Sale Event for Texas community, The Preserve at Hidden Trails, on March 26th, 2022.

This private community features 3 to 20 acre properties with prices starting at $59,900. All properties are Ag Exempt for low taxes, feature creeks and ponds, mature hardwoods, road frontage and an abundance of wildlife. These large acreage properties are the perfect spot to build your new home, build a getaway, or a great investment for the future.

Located only 30 minutes from College Station and 90 minutes from Houston, this property is the perfect spot if you are looking for a private getaway. College Station, home of the Aggies, offers game days, fantastic restaurants, parks, and various outdoor activities. The community is conveniently surrounded by several lakes and reservoirs including Lake Bryan, Gibbons Creek Reservoir, Normangee Lake and Camp Creek Lake.

Visit www.hiddentrailstx.com for more information on available properties and nearby attractions.

Appointments are required for the March 26th Land Sale Event. Call 833-499-1424 today to schedule your appointment.

About Diamond J Properties

Diamond J Properties specializes in creating communities in Texas. With over 80 years of combined experience in real estate acquisition, development, marketing and sales, our team knows what it takes to create communities where people will be proud to call home. We make it easy to build your dream home in Texas by putting in the necessary infrastructure including paving roads, electricity, water, permitting, wildlife exemptions etc.

Learn more about Diamond J Properties: https://www.diamondjproperties.com/

