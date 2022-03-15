Golden Grail Tech Acquires Cause Water

A progressive West Coast bottled water brand that pledges 10% of profits donated to groups that are cleaning up global plastic pollution

WESTON, Fla., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Grail Technology (OTC: GOGY) a fast-growing company with a strategic mission to innovate, build and streamline the growth of its beverage portfolio through fiscally responsible investing today announced that it has acquired West Coast brand Cause Water - https://causewater.com/.

(PRNewsfoto/Golden Grail Technology Corp) (PRNewswire)

Cause Water is a pristine mountain spring water in an easy to recycle aluminum bottle for a Cause - 10% of profits donated to groups that are cleaning up global plastic pollution. Cause Water has three key initiatives be a vessel for change, do your part and encouraging consumers to join the cause, by drinking Cause Water. A fully recyclable aluminum bottle and cap supports its core mission of plastic reduction and ocean preservation. Cause Water can be found in high-end, influential natural food stores along the West Coast.

"Cause Water is our entry into the bottled water category, which is the fastest growing category in the industry, coupled with the sustainable package and social initiative, puts Golden Grail on the forefront of this growing category. Furthermore, this brand has connected with its West Coast audience and is in numerous high-end natural specialty grocery stores," said Steven Hoffman, Interim CEO Golden Grail Tech.

The company recently conveyed its dedication to environmental and social initiatives. The acquisition of Cause Water will be the company's premium brand of bottled water with a mission to help the global issue of plastic waste, which will bring long-term shareholder value.

"Megan and I are pleased to announce that Cause Water has been acquired by Golden Grail Tech Beverage. We believe this transfer of ownership will give Cause Water a greater ability to scale and make maximum impact in the bottled water market and for the planet. As a husband-and-wife team, we started Cause Water to do our part to reduce global plastic pollution. We have been remarkably pleased to see consumers, retailers, and distributors alike embrace us as took a stand for shifting away from the over use of single use plastic. We took it as far as we could on our own, and we are happy to pass the Cause Water torch to Golden Grail. We ask you to join the Cause, reduce your dependence on single use plastics, and to always try to do what's right even when it's hard," said Evan and Megan Schwartz, Founders: Cause®️ Water

About Golden Grail Technology

Golden Grail Technology (OTC: GOGY) is a fast-growing company with a strategic mission to innovate, build and streamline the growth of its beverage portfolio through fiscally responsible investing. The company targets brands that have a proven sales history, loyal consumer following, retail presence and strong value proposition who need assistance to get to the next few levels. Golden Grail has been actively acquiring brands within emerging beverage categories, such as energy, flavored water and sparkling flavored water. Our robust product offerings reach multiple demographic and lifestyle categories, creating a dynamic, comprehensive and diverse beverage portfolio.

After an acquisition, the company utilizes a series of operational technologies to apply its business expertise, fiscal techniques and various manufacturing processes know-how to improve the economics and performance of each brand while advancing marketing and distribution for its beverage holdings. The company's focus on fiscal management and development of beverage brands, coupled with its rapidly growing and recognizable portfolio of healthy, functional beverages sets Golden Grail apart as a leader in acquiring and advancing existing beverage brands.

For more information on Golden Grail, visit

www.GoldenGrailBeverages.com

https://twitter.com/golden_grail

Golden Grail's Beverage Portfolio

Cause Water is a pristine mountain spring water in an easy to recycle aluminum bottle for a Cause - 10% of profits donated to groups that are cleaning up global plastic pollution. Cause Water has three key initiatives be a vessel for change, do your part and encouraging consumers to join the cause, by drinking Cause Water. A fully recyclable aluminum bottle and cap supports its core mission of plastic reduction and ocean preservation. Cause Water can be found in high-end, influential natural food stores along the West Coast.

For more information visit: https://causewater.com/

Tickle Water is a premium sparkling water company dedicated to providing honest and clean hydration. Tickle Water is the first sparkling water in the market created specifically for children, yet enjoyed by all ages, complete with delicious flavors and a recyclable can, making it the perfect beverage for any occasion. Every can of Tickle Water is simply made with premium sparkling water and natural flavors without artificial ingredients, sugar, sodium, or preservatives.

For more information visit http://www.drinkticklewater.com

Trevi Essence Water is a true clean-label beverage with a superior flavor that stays true to the fruit. Trevi has zero sugar, zero calories, no preservatives, no artificial ingredients, gluten free, vegan, kosher and diet friendly. Trevi comes in four delicious flavors Mango Orange, Coconut Lime, Peach and Grapefruit.

For more information visit www.DrinkTrevi.com

https://www.facebook.com/DrinkTrevi

Spider Energy Drink is packed with serious energy. This formula is the perfect balance of energy boosting B-vitamins, Taurine, Guarana, Ginseng, Key Levels of Amino Acids and herbal extracts. Made with 100% real sugar, Spider Energy is known as one of the best tasting with a fresh-citrus, smooth and refreshing flavor, without the medicinal aftertaste associated with most energy drinks.

For more information visit https://spiderenergydrink.com/

https://www.facebook.com/SpiderEnergyDrink

https://www.instagram.com/spiderenergydrink/

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes forward-looking statements concerning the future performance of our business, its operations and its financial performance and condition, and also includes selected operating results presented without the context of accompanying financial results. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements with respect to our objectives and strategies to achieve those objectives, as well as statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates or intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations. We caution that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from the assumptions, estimates or expectations reflected or contained in the forward-looking information, and that actual future performance will be affected by a number of factors, including economic conditions, technological change, regulatory change and competitive factors, many of which are beyond our control. Therefore, future events and results may vary significantly from what we currently foresee. We are under no obligation (and we expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Golden Grail Technology Corp