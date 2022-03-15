Social Mobile to Showcase Android-Powered Healthcare Mobility Solutions at HIMSS Conference

ORLANDO, Fla., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Social Mobile, a mobility solutions provider that specializes in developing mobility ecosystems that provide critical services to organizations looking to bring to market innovative mobile products, will exhibit its healthcare technology solutions at the HIMSS Global Health Conference and Exhibition March 14-18, 2022, in Orlando, Florida.



Social Mobile, who counts many major healthcare providers as its clients, will showcase a multitude of unique, first-of-a-kind healthcare technology solutions, including an Android-powered vaccine administration device developed for VaxCare. VaxCare, a major provider of vaccine management services to healthcare organizations, leveraged the expertise of Social Mobile to enable healthcare workers to effectively manage the delivery of critical vaccines to patients inside and outside of medical offices. "We worked closely with Social Mobile to create one-of-a-kind devices that operate on Android Enterprise and are simple to set up, use and manage," said Evan Landis, Chief Product Officer at VaxCare. These devices are currently being used by a network of 10,000 healthcare providers, and to date have been instrumental in tracking and managing the administration of 650,000-plus shots during the pandemic, which represented a 54% year-over-year increase.

Additionally, the company will exhibit a 22" all-in-one device designed to create a seamless patient engagement experience in hospitals, configured with state of the art biometric features and a built-in VoIP phone. It will also feature a handheld device used to power some of the biggest remote patient monitoring operations across the US. The display will also include the company's RHINO portfolio of Android devices that can be used to support an array of healthcare applications.



A leading Google Mobile Services (GMS) partner, Social Mobile offers new and innovative ways to leverage the Android operating system by creating customized solutions dedicated to the unique and challenging environments in which enterprise organizations, particularly those in the healthcare industry, deploy and manage devices.

"We're excited to exhibit at HIMMS this year as healthcare has become the fastest growing sector of our business. We have enabled many organizations in this industry to seamlessly adopt the Android Enterprise platform, scale their businesses, and deliver an extremely intuitive and simple user experience," said Robert Morcos, Founder & CEO of Social Mobile.

To learn more, engage with these innovative devices, and pick the brains of Social Mobile's expert team, visit Social Mobile at HIMSS Booth #1370 or book an appointment with their team here: https://calendly.com/smhimss22/30min

