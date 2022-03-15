Sungrow Joins EP100 Initiative to Fuel Actions to Net Zero Carbon

HEFEI, China, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables, announced that it joined EP100, committing to completing energy management systems' deployment by 2028 and increasing its energy productivity by over 35% with 2018 as the base year; thus, unlocking deeper energy efficiency gains through investing in energy improvements.

Sungrow Joined EP100 Initiative (PRNewswire)

EP100 is a global corporate energy efficiency initiative by the international non-profit Climate Group, bringing together over 120 ambitious businesses committed to measuring and reporting on efficiency improvements. Members are driving technological innovation and reducing emissions while making substantial cost savings and improving competitiveness; as a result, inspiring others to follow their lead.

Reducing emissions isn't just good for the planet, it's good for the businesses – and as Sungrow is a clean energy conversion technology pioneer puts the company in a great position to make use of renewables wherever it can.

"As a signatory to these initiatives, we endeavor to do 'more-with-less' by improving our energy productivity. This is a welcome value-add to an overarching net zero carbon commitment and a must-to-do step to win the race toward a cleaner era," said Cao Renxian, Chairman of Sungrow.

In addition to joining the EP100 initiative, Sungrow is also a dedicated member of RE100 and pledged to switch its electricity used globally in its manufacturing and operations to 100% renewable energy by 2028.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 224 GW installed worldwide as of December 2021. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters, with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions. With a strong 25-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 150 countries. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com.

Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd