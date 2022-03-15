TrustRadius Announces LinkedIn Matched Audiences Integration

Marketers can boost ABM efforts with downstream intent data for LinkedIn advertising.

AUSTIN, Texas, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TrustRadius, the most trusted research and review platform, today announced an intent data integration with LinkedIn Matched Audiences , part of LinkedIn Marketing Solutions. LinkedIn is the world's largest professional network with 810 million members in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.

B2B tech marketers can now access downstream intent data from TrustRadius within LinkedIn Campaign Manager to target and convert in-market buyers while they are in late stages of the buying cycle. This announcement furthers TrustRadius's efforts to help software providers adapt to an evolving buying landscape.

"Buyers use TrustRadius to research software and make a purchase decision, and their behavior translates to high-fidelity intent-data signals," said TrustRadius CEO Vinay Bhagat. "Those downstream signals reveal buyers that are looking at your product, your competitors, pricing, product alternatives, features scorecards, FAQs, and, of course, customer reviews."

This integration allows marketers to target LinkedIn ads to in-market accounts with tailored content and social proof like customer quotes derived from reviews on TrustRadius. Nearly 50 companies are already using this integration to level up their ABM efforts, increasing click-through rates by as much as 35% and lowering their cost per lead by 20%.

"When we switched from manually importing TrustRadius downstream buyer intent data to using the integration with LinkedIn Matched Audiences, we increased our CTR by 35%," said Erin Christopher, director of Demand Generation, Totango.

Available today, the TrustRadius integration for LinkedIn Matched Audiences is simple to set up and use within minutes. Join our webinar to learn how the integration works and how to build effective advertising campaigns to target these in-market buyers.

