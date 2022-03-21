ADVANCED CONTROL SYSTEMS, INC. IS NOW OFFICIALLY MINSAIT ACS, INC.

The official change to Minsait ACS aligns us with our global parent company Minsait, based in Madrid, Spain , and allows us to continue to grow and expand our solutions and offerings to the utility market

ATLANTA, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Control Systems, Inc., a leading real time energy management solutions provider based in Atlanta, Georgia, is now officially Minsait ACS, Inc. While the name is changing, customers and partners can expect the same great solutions, research, development, customer service, staff, and leadership.

Minsait ACS, An Indra company (PRNewswire)

"Our portfolio of solutions and services is much broader than Control Systems," says Adrian McNulty, CEO. He continued, "We have a full suite of OT/IT solutions and are now active in Data Analytics and Asset Performance Management (APM) projects, as well as growing partnerships that will help us further expand our IT offerings."

About Minsait ACS

Minsait ACS (www.minsaitacs.com), an Indra Company, is a leading global technology and consulting company and technological partner for core business operations of its customers worldwide.

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Minsait ACS has over 40 years' experience in the utility industry, and we are proud to bring the broadest set of OT and IT solutions to our valued customers.

At Minsait ACS, we leave our mark by providing solutions and services that support the entire energy value chain, from intelligent management networks and data to the commercialization of energy and new services. Our value proposition is based on innovation and knowledge of the business processes and challenges within the utility sector.

