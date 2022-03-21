Structural Elements® Launches (se)® Network Provider Program Linking Wellness Professionals

Fascia Focused Wellness Brand Launches the First Interdisciplinary Platform for Wellness Professionals

HAGERSTOWN, Md., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Structural Elements®, also referred to as (se) ®, is an orthopedic wellness brand focused on improving patient outcomes and breaking down barriers between professions. The launch of (se)® Network brings together manual and movement professionals to learn from each other and the Structural Elements® team of practitioners.

The team at (se)® has taken their decades of experience working with patients and operating clinics and produced more than 100 hours of education, tools and support. In addition to content and guides, therapists learn methods, have opportunities for in person training, and are listed as a (se)® Network Provider driving patients to their practice.

Structural Elements® now has a career path for body work practitioners and fitness professionals to learn the approach and provide options to use the method in their own practice, become a therapist in one of their clinics or even own a clinic themselves.

"What has been most impressive to me about Structural Elements® is how their network of top healthcare providers work together with the major goal...keeping patients and athletes healthy! They look at the body as a whole but also in the context of the activities they engage in. This is a rare and special characteristic and (se)® has 'nailed it'," Dr. Rick Bishop, a Pennsylvania based Chiropractor and Director of the Professional Baseball Chiropractic Society.

For more information on (se)® Network visit network.structuralelements.com.

About Structural Elements®:

Structural Elements® was founded on the idea that better orthopedic care exists and should be available to people everywhere. The approach was developed over decades of experience and the Structural Elements®' Method was launched in 2006 by Founder Doug Bertram. The flagship Structural Elements® clinic opened in Hagerstown, Maryland in 2013 and the company has been expanding through franchising. There are now practitioners in Wisconsin, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. It is at the core of our values to assemble a family of therapists that we can mentor as well as learn from. Together, we can offer true revolutionary care to a meaningful number of patients. Learn more at http://network.structuralelements.com.

