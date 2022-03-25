InventHelp Inventor Develops Device to Distribute a Disinfectant (LGT-126)

PITTSBURGH, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a system to dispense a disinfectant over larger areas in a systematic approach," said an inventor, from Las Vegas, Nev., "so I invented the F V K. My design eliminates the need to use disinfectant sprays that only target certain items or areas within a limited timeframe."

The invention provides an effective way to distribute a chemical disinfectant in larger areas. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using aerosol spray cans that have a limited effect and range of distribution. As a result, it increases safety and efficiency and it could help to prevent the spread of germs and viruses. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

