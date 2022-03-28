Digi-Key Electronics and Analog Devices to Host Webinar on New Edge Artificial Intelligence Use Cases

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, which offers the world's largest selection of electronic components in stock for immediate shipment, will host a webinar in collaboration with Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) on Thursday, April 7, at 11 a.m. CDT titled "AI Anywhere – ADI's AI Accelerator IC Enables New Edge AI Use Cases." The webinar will be presented by Kristopher Ardis, executive director of the security, software & processors group at Analog Devices.

Digi-Key’s upcoming webinar will demonstrate how ADI’s new Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) accelerator significantly lowers the energy and latency needed to execute AI computations. (PRNewswire)

AI technology continues to grow and enable products like cars and cell phones to see and hear the world around them, but now, embedded devices with tighter cost, size and energy constraints can also take advantage of this technology. This is bringing forth an explosion of new use cases for AI at the edge. AI requires extreme computational horsepower, but the MAX78000 is a new breed of AI microcontroller built to enable neural networks to execute at ultra-low power and live at the edge of the IoT.

The webinar will cover:

The challenge of implementing Edge AI

Introducing a game changer with the MAX78000

New use cases for AI

"We've reached an exciting point where AI technology is now small enough, fast enough, and energy efficient enough to be embedded anywhere," said Mike Foy, senior product manager of semiconductors at Digi-Key. "We're excited to offer Analog Devices' cutting-edge AI accelerators so our customers can take advantage of all of the new capabilities of this technology."

"Implementing AI at the edge, particularly for machine vision and hearing, has never been practical. The mathematical computations needed to answer questions like 'What am I looking at?' or 'What word did I just hear?' take up too much time and energy to be used in small, power-constrained devices," Analog Devices' Kristopher Ardis said. "The MAX78000 changes that – now the advanced AI computations take less than 1% of the time and energy needed by other embedded micros, meaning that even coin-cell or energy-harvested devices can make use of AI."

Ardis began his career with Analog Devices more than two decades ago as a software engineer and holds two U.S. patents. In his current role, Ardis manages Edge Artificial Intelligence accelerators, secure microcontrollers and low power microcontrollers.

To attend the webinar, submit a registration form. If you can't attend the live webinar, Digi-Key will send the recording after the event to those who register.

For more information about Analog Devices and to order from their product portfolio, visit the Digi-Key website.

