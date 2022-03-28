MoonXBT empowers socialization among cryptonauts in Malaysia offline community event

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To encourage socialization among crypto traders and industry stakeholders, MoonXBT on March 27 organized a star-studded crypto social function as part of its 2022 Malaysia Community series in Trader's Hotel Club Lounge, Kuala Lumpur from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm.

Leading movers and shakers in the crypto industry had a good discussion on the latest trends of the industry with cryptonauts, who are active in MoonXBT crypto community.

Crypto KOL Alep and Pro Trader from Malaysian Kevin Andreas were present at the community event, together with MoonXBT users Chong Pei and Sherwin.

MoonXBT COO George Li and other members of its Malaysian affiliate also attended also weighed in on the offline get-together, with industry stakeholders such as representative from Etherscan and Coingecko and Forexpenguin.

Sunday's event also featured a session for participating institutions to present their business and share insights on the current economic conditions.

"MoonXBT's vision is to optimize adoption of crypto throughout the world and foster connection between expert traders and common users," said George Lee, COO of MoonXBT, in the opening speech.

In ensuring user's trading safety, MoonXBT put in place safeguards for risk management by recording from the stretch of traders' trading history and Fireblocks as the five-star grade custodian of our system, in prevention of potential cyberattacks, Lee said.

By building a much-coveted crypto trading ecosystem, the MoonXBT provides an unparalleled trading experience for its users, beginners or professionals, in the community, Lee noted.

Through tools such as copytrading, trading battles provided by the marketplace, cryptonauts can enrich their exploration of crypto trading on products such as options and self-trading futures at the exchange, he continued.

In looking forward, Lee set his sight on diversifying products offered. Spot trading and fiat onramps, as well as much-welcomed options products like American standalone options and European spread options are being considered for MoonXBT.

As a leading pioneer in the crypto world, MoonXBT makes it its mission to keep abreast with the trendiest things in the industry. Those in the pipeline for MoonXBT are GameFi, SocialFi, MoonXBT Token and DAO.

"We adopt a progressive policy to continuously improve the platform features and will continue to work with regulators and adhere to compliance," Lee vowed.

Currently, the platform offers 3 types of most-traded coins, namely the BTC, ETH and DOGE.

MoonXBT got in on the ground floor by releasing options products.

As one of the flagship products, MoonXBT's options trading has gained traction since its launch.

In further pushing the return limits for traders on MoonXBT, the exchange managed to lower the options premium, making it 25 percent cheaper than market rate.

What's more, the exchange offers six different types of expiry time frames to satisfy a wide range of options traders. When Crypto exchanges usually offer options with shorter expiry time, like 5 minutes to 1 day, to boost trade volume, MoonXBT offers options with expiry time which ranges from 5 minutes to 6 months.

