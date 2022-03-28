NASA to Provide Updates, Coverage for Final Test Ahead of Moon Mission

WASHINGTON, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA will hold a media teleconference at 1 p.m. EDT Tuesday, March 29, to discuss the upcoming final major test with the agency's Mega Moon rocket and spacecraft at the launch pad ahead of the uncrewed Artemis I lunar mission.

The test, known as the wet dress rehearsal, is planned for Friday, April 1, through Sunday, April 3, on Launch Pad 39B at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. During the test, engineers will demonstrate the ability to conduct a full launch countdown at the pad, including loading and draining cryogenic, or supercold, propellants into the Artemis I rocket.

Teleconference participants include:

Tom Whitmeyer , associate administrator for common exploration systems development, NASA Headquarters in Washington

Charlie Blackwell-Thompson , Artemis launch director, NASA Exploration Ground Systems program, NASA Kennedy

John Honeycutt , manager, Space Launch System program, NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama

Howard Hu , manager, Orion program, NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston

Mike Sarafin , Artemis mission manager, NASA Headquarters

The agency will also host a post-test media teleconference with the participants listed above at 11 a.m. April 4.

Through Artemis missions, NASA will land the first woman and the first person of color on the Moon, paving the way for a long-term lunar presence and serving as a steppingstone on the way to Mars.

