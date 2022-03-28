Navrogen Presents Preclinical Data on Its NAV-001 Antibody-Drug Conjugate Program at the 12th World ADC Conference in London

CHEYNEY, Pa., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Navrogen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company specialized in developing therapies for cancer and immune-related disorders, will be presenting new preclinical data on its NAV-001 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) program at the 12th World ADC Conference in London, UK, on Wednesday, March 30th.

Navrogen Presents Preclinical Data NAV-001 Antibody-Drug Conjugate Program at the 12th World ADC Conference in London

NAV-001 targets mesothelin, a cell surface protein over-expressed on various malignancies, including breast, colon, lung and mesothelioma cancers. Certain antibody-drug conjugates targeting mesothelin are negatively affected by Humoral Immuno-Oncology (HIO) factors that are produced in the tumor microenvironment. These HIO factors are able to directly bind to affected ADCs and suppress their efficient binding and internalization, thereby lowering their therapeutic activity against target cells. To overcome this mechanism of suppression, Navrogen has employed its proprietary HIO factor screening and block-removed immunoglobulin technology (BRITE) to engineer HIO refractory mesothelin-targeting agents. With the BRITE feature and a novel payload, NAV-001 has demonstrated significant in vivo efficacy across a wide array of mesothelin-positive cancer models.

"We look forward to presenting our ADC enhancing platform and NAV-001 efficacy data with the ADC community", said Dr. Luigi Grasso, Navrogen's Chief Scientific Officer. "Single-dose NAV-001 at sub-milligram levels was able to cause durable tumor regression against a variety of tumor types, including triple-negative breast, metastatic colon, non-small cell lung, and mesothelioma cancers. Based on the efficacy and preliminary safety data, we are enthusiastic to advance our NAV-001 program forward for clinical testing in highly responsive cancers identified from our preclinical studies".

About Navrogen™ Inc.

Navrogen is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery of tumor-produced Humoral Immuno-Oncology (HIO) factors that are associated with suppressed humoral immunity, poor prognosis and limited therapeutic response of immune-mediated anti-cancer therapies. The company's mission is to develop first-in-class agents that can overcome the immunosuppressive effects of HIO factors by employing its proprietary screening and engineering technologies as well as diagnostic assays that can identify patients whose tumors produce HIO factors to advise physicians on therapeutic options. For more information, please visit www.navrogen.com .

