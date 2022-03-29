Introducing Invitae Digital Health--A Personalized Health Management Platform That Leverages Genomic Insights to Inform Health Decisions for Patients and Clinicians

– Invitae launches seamless digital platform to enhance patient and provider experiences and further bring genetics to mainstream medicine –

SAN FRANCISCO, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Invitae (NYSE: NVTA), a leading medical genetics company, today announced the launch of Invitae Digital Health—a connected digital health platform that informs health decisions through actionable genomic insights for patients and clinicians.

Invitae's (NVTA) mission is to bring comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medical practice to improve the quality of healthcare for billions of people. www.invitae.com (PRNewsFoto/Invitae Corporation) (PRNewswire)

With Invitae Digital Health, healthcare providers and health systems engage with a single, seamless platform that integrates important health data throughout each patient's lifetime. Rooted in genetic insights and scalable at the population level, it will enable a holistic approach to personalized health management for individuals throughout their health journey.

Ushering in a new era of proactive healthcare

With 19.3 million new cases of cancer worldwide in 2020, 420 million cases of cardiovascular disease2, 8 million children born with a serious genetic condition each year worldwide3, and 99% of people with genetic variation that can impact drug response4, the potential impact of genetics on mainstream healthcare is profound.

A modular platform tailored to the needs of health systems and their patients, Invitae Digital Health will encourage healthcare providers to move away from the traditional reactive healthcare model and toward a new era of proactive, population-based care. By enabling the identification of disease risk earlier in the care continuum, the platform is poised to help providers and patients enhance early detection and better personalize treatments with the goals of achieving better outcomes and reducing the burden on the broader healthcare system.

"Invitae has completed more than six software acquisitions since 2019 with a vision for a unified platform that can surface actionable genomic information to help keep large populations healthy or better manage disease," said Kamal Gogineni, President, Digital Health at Invitae. "The next step is Invitae Digital Health, a personalized health management platform at the intersection of genetics and real world clinical data. Its launch cements Invitae's commitment to advance medicine to benefit both patients and clinicians."

While existing population health solutions are positioned for point-of-care oncology testing only, Invitae Digital Health brings genomics to mainstream medicine across a broad spectrum of places where care is impacted—cardiology, medication management through pharmacogenomics, rare disease, neurology, pediatrics, women's health and oncology (both pre- and post-diagnosis).

"Invitae Digital Health is designed to synthesize and humanize clinical and genetic information to empower individuals and their care teams to make informed health decisions," said Rakesh Patel, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Digital Health at Invitae. "We're proud to be delivering upon a much-needed solution that we hope will propel forward the use of genetic insights in mainstream medicine."

Modular suite of tools for health systems to customize workflows

Invitae Digital Health will provide healthcare systems with a fully-integrated, customizable suite of tools in a single, intuitive platform. Capabilities include:

Seamless integrations with electronic health record solutions

Clinical decision support to help clinicians determine which patients should receive genetic testing or supplemental imaging

Utilization of medical management guidelines, which are continuously updated to remain current

Scalable and secure data-exchange using industry standard protocols

"Invitae Digital Health will be a powerful conduit to allow healthcare systems to deliver proactive healthcare, which is crucial as disease rates rise and hospitals remain overburdened," said Burns C. Blaxall, Ph.D., Executive Director of Precision Medicine at The Christ Hospital Health Network. "As genomics moves into mainstream medicine, providers need to easily know who to test, what test to order, and how to act on that information based on the latest evidence both now and in the future—and Invitae Digital Health is making this possible across multiple clinical areas."

Healthcare providers can learn more about Invitae Digital Health here .

______________

1 ACS publication from International Agency for Research on Cancer: Sung, H, Ferlay, J, Siegel, RL, Laversanne, M, Soerjomataram, I, Jemal, A, Bray, F. Global cancer statistics

2 Roth GA, Johnson C, Abajobir A, et al. Global, regional, and national burden of cardiovascular diseases for 10 causes, 1990 to 2015. J Am Coll Cardiol. 2017;70(1):1-25.

3 March of Dimes. Global report on birth defects. 2006.

4 McInnesG, et al. Clin Pharmacol Ther. 2021;109(6):1528–1537

5 Haverfield EV et al. Physician-directed genetic screening to evaluate personal risk for medically actionable disorders: a large multi-center cohort study. BMC Med. 2021 Aug 18;19(1):199. doi: 10.1186/s12916-021-01999-2

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) is a leading medical genetics company, whose mission is to bring comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare for billions of people. Invitae's goal is to aggregate the world's genetic tests into a single service with higher quality, faster turnaround time and lower prices. For more information, visit the company's website at invitae.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the availability, features and potential impact of Invitae Digital Health; the company's beliefs regarding the potential impact of genetics on mainstream medicine; the company's beliefs that Invitae Digital Health will encourage healthcare providers to move toward a new era of proactive, population-based care; and the company's beliefs that Invitae Digital Health can help enhance early detection and better personalize treatments with the goals of achieving better outcomes and reducing the burden on the broader healthcare system. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially,and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the company's history of losses; the company's ability to compete; the company's failure to manage growth effectively; the company's need to scale its infrastructure in advance of demand for its tests and to increase demand for its tests; the company's ability to use rapidly changing genetic data to interpret test results accurately and consistently; security breaches, loss of data and other disruptions; laws and regulations applicable to the company's business; and the other risks set forth in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risks set forth in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and Invitae Corporation disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Amy Hadsock

pr@invitae.com

(628) 213-3283

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Invitae Corporation