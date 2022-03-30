Bartenders and Waitstaff Have the Highest Divorce Rates

The LendingTree study explores the job types and individual occupations with the highest divorce rates

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingTree® , the nation's leading online financial services marketplace, released the findings of its study exploring the job types and individual occupations that see the highest divorce rates. The study found that when it comes to jobs by type, military-specific occupations, healthcare support occupations, and food preparation and serving occupations see the highest divorce rates. When looking at individual occupations, the study found that bartenders, waitstaff, and home health aides have the highest divorce rates.

LendingTree logo (PRNewsfoto/LendingTree) (PRNewswire)

Key findings

Bartenders and waitstaff top the list of individual occupations with the highest divorce rates. Bartenders have a divorce rate of 4.34%, while waitstaff have a divorce rate of 3.40%. That's over double the national divorce rate of 1.6%.

Home health aides rounds out the top three with an estimated divorce rate of 2.87%.

When it comes to types of jobs, military-specific occupations, health care support occupations, and food preparation and serving occupations have the highest divorce rates , at 3.09%, 2.65%, and 2.49%, respectively.

The jobs with the highest risk of divorce shift when looking individually at female and male workers. Bartenders still top the list for each gender, with divorce rates of 4.58% for women and 3.92% for men. Meanwhile, heating and cooling mechanics and installers slide up to second for women with a divorce rate of 4.41%, and receptionists and clerks land in second for men with a divorce rate of 3.12%.

For both women and men, the three jobs that are least likely to see those who work them get a divorce are clergy, farmers and ranchers, and physicians. The average overall divorce rate across these three jobs is 0.70%.

To view the full report, visit

https://www.lendingtree.com/personal/divorce-rate-jobs-occupations-study/

Methodology

Analysts used microdata from the U.S. Census Bureau American Community Survey 2019 five-year estimates (latest available) to calculate the number of men and women in each tracked type of job and individual occupation who were married within 12 months of their survey responses and the number who divorced within 12 months of their responses.

The number of married individuals is the sum of people who reported they were married or separated, had been widowed in the last year or had been divorced in the last year. The number of divorced workers doesn't include those who were married but separated.

The analysis was limited to the 100 individual occupations with the most workers for those rankings. However, all workers were included in the higher-level job type aggregations.

About LendingTree

LendingTree is the nation's leading online marketplace that connects consumers with the choices they need to be confident in their financial decisions. LendingTree empowers consumers to make smarter financial decisions through choice, education and support. Consumers can compare multiple offers from a nationwide network of over 500 partners in one simple search, and can choose the option that best fits their financial needs. Services include mortgage loans, mortgage refinances, auto loans, personal loans, business loans, student loans, insurance, credit cards and more. Through the logged-in experience, consumers receive free credit scores, credit monitoring, recommendations to improve credit health, and notifications when the proprietary algorithm identifies a savings opportunity. LendingTree, LLC is a subsidiary of LendingTree, Inc. For more information, go to www.lendingtree.com, dial 800-555-TREE, like our Facebook page and/or follow us on Twitter @LendingTree.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Nelson Garcia

nelson@lendingtreenews.com

704-943-8208

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LendingTree.com