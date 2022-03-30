DeFi Technologies Provides Q1 Assets Under Management Update and Announces Subsidiary Valour, Surpasses US$274 million in AUM

As of March 29 , Valour's AUM was at US$274,229,000

Valour has also seen an increase of 205% in net sales month over month reaching over $324.5 million to date in March 2022 from $106.3 million in May 2021 .

TORONTO, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - DeFi Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "DeFi Technologies") (NEO: DEFI) (GR: RMJR) (OTC: DEFTF), a technology company bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralized finance, announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Valour Inc. ("Valour"), the pioneering issuer of digital asset exchange traded products ("ETPs"), has surpassed US$274 million in assets under management (AUM).

Valour recently unveiled two new products: the Valour Avalanche ( AVAX ) ETP and Valour Terra ( LUNA ) ETP. With the recent announcements of a joint ETP venture with SEBA Bank AG, a digital asset backed program and a special purpose vehicle to support the distribution of that program, the Company expects additional growth of Valour's AUM.

Current AUM:

BTC Zero: $95,232,000

ETH Zero: $67,371,000

ADA Valour: $43,408,000

DOT Valour: $24,409,000

SOL Valour: $38,498,000

UNI Valour: $1,450,000

LUNA Valour: $2,605,000

AVAX Valour: $1,256,000

Total AUM : $274,229,000

"Since listing our first product, Bitcoin Zero, on the Nordic Growth Market just over a year ago we have seen an incredible reception to our ETP offerings," said Russell Starr, CEO of DeFi Technologies. "We are still in a very early growth stage and our team has done a tremendous job of planting seeds for future growth by launching eight ETPs across several exchanges in Europe that enable individuals and institutions to invest in digital assets simply and securely. With more product launches, new exchange listings, a digital asset backed program and our joint ETP venture with SEBA Bank AG we are very excited for the Company's growth trajectory in 2022 and the years to come."

"Despite declines in the crypto market we are continuously increasing our net sales of ETP's," said Tommy Fransson, CEO of Valour. "It is a very strong sign that our ETP operation continues to have inflow regardless of market conditions. We are continuously working on launching new, interesting products, extending our distribution as well as further developing our infrastructure and presence in local markets. All this in combination makes us very confident that we are well on our way to achieve our ambition of becoming the leading ETP provider of digital assets."

Valour offers fully hedged digital asset ETPs with low to zero management fees, with product listings across four European exchanges. Valour's existing product range includes Valour Uniswap ( UNI ), Cardano ( ADA ), Polkadot ( DOT ), Solana ( SOL ), Avalanche ( AVAX ), and Terra ( LUNA ) ETPs, as well as Valour's flagship Bitcoin Zero and Valour Ethereum Zero products, the first fully hedged, passive investment product with Bitcoin ( BTC ) and Ethereum ( ETH ) as underlyings which are completely fee-free, with competitors charging up to 2.5% in management fees.

.Learn more about DeFi Technologies and Valour at defi.tech and valour.com .

About DeFi Technologies

DeFi Technologies Inc. (NEO: DEFI) (GR: RMJR) (OTC: DEFTF) is a technology company bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralized finance. Our mission is to expand investor access to industry-leading decentralized technologies which we believe lie at the heart of the future of finance. On behalf of our shareholders and investors, we identify opportunities and areas of innovation, and build and invest in new technologies and ventures in order to provide trusted, diversified exposure across the decentralized finance ecosystem. For more information or to subscribe to receive company updates and financial information, visit defi.tech .

About Valour

Valour Inc. issues exchange-listed financial products that enable retail and institutional investors to access investment in disruptive innovations, such as digital assets, in a simple and secure way. Established in 2019 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Valour is a wholly owned subsidiary of DeFi Technologies Inc. For more information on Valour, visit valour.com .

