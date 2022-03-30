Demotech Withdraws Financial Stability Ratings® Assigned to Lighthouse Property Insurance Corporation and Lighthouse Excalibur Insurance Company

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective March 29, 2022, Demotech, Inc. withdrew the Financial Stability Ratings® (FSRs) previously assigned to Lighthouse Property Insurance Corporation and Lighthouse Excalibur Insurance Company.

According to Joseph Petrelli, President, Demotech, Inc., "Despite a substantial capital contribution in the fourth quarter 2021, the operating loss in 2021, which reflected the evaluation of losses and loss adjustment expenses associated with Hurricane Ida, resulted in a level of capitalization below what was needed to sustain FSRs at the A level."

About Demotech, Inc.

Demotech, Inc. was the first firm to review independent, regional and specialty insurers. Since 1985, Demotech has served the industry by assigning accurate, reliable, and proven Financial Stability Ratings® to Property & Casualty insurers and Title underwriters. FSRs provide an objective baseline of the solvency of an insurer. Demotech's philosophy is to review and evaluate insurers based on their area of focus and execution of their business model rather than solely on financial size. Demotech's increasing accreditations and acceptances has resulted in its review of more than 450 insurers operating in the US. Visit www.demotech.com for additional information.

