ElectriCom LLC Announces Opening of Alpharetta, Georgia Regional Office

PAOLI, Ind., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ElectriCom LLC, a utility construction contractor focused on rural markets with operations in twenty-five (25) states, recently opened a new regional office located at 5895 Winward Parkway Suite 150 in Alpharetta, Georgia. The company hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony today in partnership with the Alpharetta Chamber of Commerce and the Alpharetta City Council. The Alpharetta Chamber of Commerce was represented by Casey Robinson, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Deborah Lanham, President & CEO, Melody Cookson, Director of Member Services, and Ashley Han, Marketing Coordinator. The Alpharetta City Council was represented by Dan Merkel, Mayor pro tem, Brian Will, City Councilman, and Sha Grandin, Ambassador. The ribbon cutting was performed by Kevin Mason, Executive Chairman, of ElectriCom.

With the company's headquarters located in Paoli, Indiana, the Alpharetta facility will serve as the third regional office for ElectriCom in addition to its existing locations in Linwood, North Carolina and Bandera, Texas. The company's regional offices are an extension of the Paoli headquarters serving as the base for various corporate specific support staff to best serve the ElectriCom's broad field operations and customers.

"The decision to open an office in Alpharetta was a logical step in having a regional office in the southeast further extending our corporate support structure in the field" said Kevin Mason, Executive Chairman. "As we look to continue to expand the company talent to augment our growth trajectory, the Atlanta area is home to numerous universities as well as the headquarters for sixteen (16) Fortune 500 companies."

Raj Beri, President & CEO of ElectriCom, added "Alpharetta was a great choice for our newest regional facility as it is located within close proximity to a number of our customers and ElectriCom field offices in our South and Mid-Atlantic regions."

Founded in 1960 and headquartered in Paoli, Indiana, ElectriCom LLC is a national provider of mission-critical utility construction services in rural markets with an acute focus on safety. With operations in twenty-five (25) states, and over 266 customers and counting, the company is a trusted partner for telecommunications, power and right of way services. ElectriCon's mission is building utility infrastructure to improve quality of life in our communities.

