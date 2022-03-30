'GO UNREAL': TICKETS NOW ON SALE FOR 2022 #ABUDHABIGP, SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA TO HEADLINE FRIDAY AFTER-RACE CONCERT

Yas Island will host the F1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix for the finale of the 2022 F1 season, with the championship expected to go to the last race again

Swedish House Mafia to headline Friday night Yasalam After-Race Concerts, three more global superstar acts to be announced for four-day festival

Tickets start at AED300 with the chance for fans to choose their own experiences across grandstands and fan zones, 30 per cent early-bird discount now available

YAS ISLAND, ABU DHABI, UAE, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --With the 2022 Formula 1 season underway, Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management today announced tickets are now available to purchase for the 14th edition of the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX 2022.

Full Capacity Set for #AbuDhabiGP 2022 (PRNewsfoto/Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management) (PRNewswire)

This year's race weekend takes place November 17-20 at Yas Marina Circuit, with the 2022 F1 season-finale following an action-packed four days of entertainment and racing action. Early ticket purchasers will be rewarded with an early bird discount of up to 30 per cent off selected ticket prices for the unmissable four-day weekend on Yas Island.

The history-making 2021 race was one of the most watched sporting events of the year with 108 million viewers tuning in for the title-deciding finale around the new layout at Yas Marina Circuit. The 2022 season got underway in Bahrain earlier this month, promising similar drama and action with new rules creating a new generation of cars and new battles on the track.

Alongside four-days of adrenaline-fueled entertainment, ticket holders can look forward to the thrills of live action at Yas Marina Circuit, the fun-filled adventures of Yas Island and the Yasalam After-Race Concerts – which will once again take place at Etihad Park.

Multi-Grammy nominated Swedish House Mafia are the first global superstars to be announced, headlining the Friday night Yasalam After-Race Concert. The trio – Steve Angello, Sebastian Ingrosso, and Axwell – infused house music with swaggering hip-hop beat-craft, rock 'n' roll attitude, and big screen-worth grandeur, are releasing their full-length debut album Paradise Again [Republic Records] due to be released in April 2022, building a perfect lead up to their November show in Abu Dhabi.

Access to the concerts is exclusively for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket holders. Early Grand Prix ticket purchasers will also be able to secure Golden Circle tickets to get the front row experience at Etihad Park.

In offering an unparalleled experience on Yas Island over the four-day festival, the Grand Prix will see the introduction of a multi-Grandstand experience – a special three-day F1 combo ticket that gives guests the chance to experience multiple grandstands and different, unique views of the on-track action across the weekend.

As ever, there is an array of ticketing options for fans to choose from, access available on Abu Dhabi Hill and in the grandstands, as well as access to the Yasalam After Race Concerts. And for the first time, ticketholders will be able to select their seat in the grandstand using a virtual and interactive viewer, giving guests an idea of what they will see from their seat while purchasing a ticket online.

Those guests wishing to upgrade to a premium experience can choose from a range of hospitality packages, providing an opportunity to enjoy the region's leading sports and entertainment event in the finest of settings, with top-quality food and beverage and live DJs.

With more exciting announcements to follow, purchase a ticket now to ensure you don't miss out on one of the year's biggest events. To buy, please visit: www.yasmarinacircuit.com

Swedish House Mafia – Friday Artist (PRNewsfoto/Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management) (PRNewswire)

