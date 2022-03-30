BBB Accredited Business
InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Windshield for Vehicles (NAM-103)

Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago

PITTSBURGH, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ..."I was tired of being bothered by sunlight glare while driving," said an inventor, from Murfreesboro, Tenn. "I thought there should be a way to always achieve the most appropriate tint level for a glare-free view, so I invented the TRANSITION WINDSHIELD. My design increases visibility when driving during the day or night."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
The invention provides a glare-free view when traveling in a vehicle. In doing so, it eliminates the need to struggle with visors, sunglasses, etc. As a result, it enhances visibility, safety and eye comfort and it could help to prevent visibility-related accidents. The invention features an automatic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners and professional drivers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Nashville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-NAM-103, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-modified-windshield-for-vehicles-nam-103-301511312.html

