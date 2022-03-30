InventHelp Inventor Develops New Novelty Cup for Football Fans (PHO-2423)

PITTSBURGH, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a fun beverage cup to use when watching football games," said an inventor, from Phoenix, Ariz., "so I invented the SUPERFAN HAT & CUP. My design can be used to show team spirit and it could also provide fans with a collectible souvenir."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides a new novelty cup for football fans. In doing so, it enables fans to express their support and enthusiasm for a favorite team. It also could enhance fun and entertainment and it helps to prevent spills and messes. The invention features an eye-catching design that is easy to use so it is ideal for football enthusiasts, stadiums, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-PHO-2423, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

