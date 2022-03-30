LiftMaster Secure View™ Garage Door Opener Receives Security Sales & Integration 2022 Most Valuable Product Award

OAK BROOK, Ill., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LiftMaster® , the number one brand of professionally installed residential garage door openers received the Security Sales & Integration 2022 Most Valuable Product (MVP) Award in the Home Controls category for its LiftMaster 87504-267 Secure View™ Ultra-Quiet Belt Drive Smart Opener with Camera, LED Corner to Corner Lighting™ and Battery Backup.

The annual awards program recognizes products that make a substantial impact on integrators and were judged on innovation, functionality, competitive advantages, benefits to the installer or monitoring provider, and benefits to the end user. LiftMaster was recognized for setting the standard in garage opener innovation with the first smart garage door opener with a built-in camera.

"We are thrilled to have the Secure View garage door opener recognized for its impact on security installers and homeowners," said Jackie Lorenty, LiftMaster's Executive Vice President, Residential Services and International. "As an important and busy home access point, today's homeowners want a better view of their garage. Equipped with a built-in camera and smart phone technology, the Secure View opener enhances the security of the home and puts homeowners in control of who's coming and going."

For 70% of households, the garage is the most used entryway to the home. In a recent survey of 1,000 homeowners –86% said they would feel better if they could visually confirm their garage door was closed – and 77% believe having a smart garage door opener with video capabilities would make them feel their home is safer overall. The first garage door opener with a built-in camera, the LiftMaster Secure View adds streaming video, recorded events and 2-way communication through the myQ app® providing a full view of what is happening around the garage from anywhere and ensuring homeowners that their family and prized possessions are safe and secure.

With the myQ app, homeowners can enhance the security of their home through smart phone alerts that notify them if someone has opened the garage door or front door to real-time video monitoring that allows them to see what is going on even if they're on vacation halfway across the world. The powerful myQ app acts as command central, allowing homeowners to easily share and manage home access, as well as enabling smart access experiences like Amazon Key In-Garage Delivery as well as Smart Vehicle Access capabilities within select vehicles.

About LiftMaster

LiftMaster is the number one brand of professionally installed residential garage door openers, as well as a leading manufacturer of commercial door operators, residential and commercial gate operators, telephone entry systems and related access control products. Driven by the access and security needs of the marketplace, LiftMaster's expansive line of state-of-the-art residential and commercial products are designed to fit any lifestyle or application, providing the latest technology and innovations in safety, security and convenience. More information at LiftMaster.com .

About myQ Smart Access

myQ technology enables products to seamlessly work together to provide reliable, secure access management solutions that solve for everyday access needs across common entry points to homes, communities, businesses and beyond. It's a powerful platform that empowers people, businesses and partners with the knowledge to do more and the control to make it happen, anytime from anywhere. Follow myQ on Facebook and Instagram .

