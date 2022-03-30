Seattle Foundation Names New President and CEO

Alesha Washington will advance Seattle Foundation's work to create a stronger, more vibrant community for all

SEATTLE, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle Foundation is pleased to announce that Alesha Washington has been named its new President and Chief Executive Officer after an extensive, nationwide search process. Washington most recently served as Program Director for Vibrant Neighborhoods and Inclusive Economy at the George Gund Foundation in Cleveland, Ohio and was previously the Vice President of Government Advocacy at the Greater Cleveland Partnership, one of the largest chambers of commerce in the country.

"We are thrilled to welcome Alesha to Seattle Foundation. She brings a deep respect and understanding of our past, a devotion to the urgency of where we are now, and a clear and hopeful vision for the future. She has high hopes for what we can achieve as a community foundation, and a proven ability to find commonality between constituents that drives meaningful change," said Dr. Ed Taylor, Chair of the Foundation's Board of Trustees and Vice Provost and Dean of Undergraduate Academic Affairs at the University of Washington.

At the Gund Foundation, Washington led the team in efforts to reimagine the foundation's grantmaking in democracy building, civic engagement, and neighborhood resident leadership. She also played a lead role in community work with other Cleveland-area foundations to advance racial equity and justice. During her tenure, she pushed for increased investments to Black and Latinx-led organizations, granting $6 million in 2020 alone for capacity building and operating support.

Washington inherits the Seattle Foundation's 75-year history of prudent stewardship of the region's generosity and uniting people from the many diverse corners of our community. She brings fresh perspective on how to catalyze lasting change in ways that leverage the best of fundholders, Foundation staff, trustees, community leaders, public sector leaders, and the private sector. Washington's starting point is the Foundation's Blueprint for Impact, its North Star to advance racial and economic equity in the Greater Seattle region.

"Advancing racial equity and strengthening community have been at the core of everything I've done in my career because it's personal for me. I am honored to be joining Seattle Foundation's team and community because of the incredible energy I feel there and the opportunity to be a part of it," said Washington. "I look forward to learning from and collaborating with partners from across Puget Sound, and deepening Seattle Foundation's efforts to create a more equitable region and joyful future fueled by cross-sector collaboration."

In her work with Greater Cleveland Partnership, Washington gained a keen understanding of how the business, civic, and public sectors can work together to achieve common goals. She led efforts to secure more than $30 million from the State of Ohio for capital projects in Greater Cleveland and directed advocacy and political strategies to increase support for businesses owned by people of color. She also served as the director of the Great Lakes Metro Chambers Coalition, leading chambers of commerce in advancing federal policy priorities for the benefit of the Great Lakes region. Washington has helped lead prominent national initiatives to strengthen civic participation and economic mobility. This includes serving on the Brookings Metropolitan Leadership Council and W.E. Upjohn Institute for Employment Research's Policy Advisory Committee.

"Alesha Washington is a wonderful professional with an amazing ability to bring together people from different sectors to drive positive change. Cleveland's loss is definitely Seattle's gain," said Ronald Richard, President and CEO of the Cleveland Foundation, one of the largest and the first community foundation in the United States. "She consistently listens to community groups and has led impressive efforts to unite Cleveland-area foundations around equity and justice. Her work has led to real improvements in the lives of people across our city."

Washington's appointment follows a search process that started in summer 2021 and was led by a Search Committee consisting of select Seattle Foundation Trustees, in consultation with key stakeholders across the community. The Search Committee was chaired by Ed Thomas, former Seattle Foundation Chair and Managing Partner for the Seattle office of Deloitte LLP. Washington will work alongside the Trustees, staff, and philanthropists to engage community, business, public sector, and religious leaders in fueling collective action to advance racial and economic equity in our region. Her outstanding expertise and commitment will advance Seattle Foundation's mission.

"Alesha will be a tremendous asset to Seattle Foundation and our entire community. Her leadership with Seattle Foundation represents the future of community philanthropy, and creates promise of a stronger, more vibrant future," said Maggie Walker, philanthropist and former Chair of the Seattle Foundation Board.

Washington succeeds David Bley, who has been serving as interim President and CEO since Tony Mestres departed Seattle Foundation in May 2021 after seven years of service. She will assume leadership on May 11.

