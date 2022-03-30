Signature Culinary Offerings at Watercrest Spanish Springs Emphasize Mindful Choices to Stimulate Brain Health and Slow Cognitive Decline

VERO BEACH, Fla., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the summer season approaches focus shifts toward optimizing health and nutrition, but at Watercrest Senior Living communities, residents enjoy culinary offerings on a daily basis that are not only diverse and delicious, but also benefit seniors mind health and the aging process.

At Watercrest Spanish Springs senior living community, Watercrest Chefs and dining associates incorporate 'Mindful Choices' as part of Watercrest's Signature Culinary Offerings. Supported by educational and resident engagement activities designed to stimulate the brain, Watercrest Senior Living's total nutrition lifestyle offers chef-curated meals based on clinical research showing the MIND, DASH, and Mediterranean Diets can lower risk of dementia and slow cognitive decline associated with aging.

According to the Mayo Clinic, the DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) Diet helps to treat or prevent high blood pressure with foods rich in potassium, calcium and magnesium. This diet has been proven to lower blood pressure in as little as two weeks, lower 'bad' cholesterol, and reduce risks of heart disease and stroke. Watercrest Chefs also incorporate the Mediterranean diet for heart health, a way of eating based on the traditional cuisines of Greece, Italy and countries bordering the Mediterranean Sea. The foundation of this healthy-eating lifestyle incorporates plant-based foods, such as whole grains, legumes, fruits, nuts, seeds, and olive oil.

The MIND Diet, a hybrid of DASH and Mediterranean diets, emphasizes foods that specifically impact brain health. Researchers have found that eating certain foods, such as leafy greens and berries, can slow brain aging by 7.5 years and lessen the chance of developing Alzheimer's disease.

"At Watercrest, we focus on creating culinary experiences which celebrate life for our seniors," says Sebastien Watteau, Watercrest's Area Director of Culinary Operations. "It is an honor to serve our seniors healthy food that nourishes the body, enlivens the senses, and warms the soul."

At Watercrest Spanish Springs, residents experience the old-world artisan flare of flatbreads, the traditional comforts of Sunday Brunch, and the private label Watercrest wines at the wine bistro, amongst other exceptional amenities and programming.

Watercrest Spanish Springs is an independent, assisted living and memory care community recently acquired by Watercrest Senior Living Group in the charming neighborhoods of Central Florida known as, 'The Villages.' The community offers outstanding caregivers and exceptional care, all tailored to individual resident preferences. Watercrest Spanish Springs is located at 930 Alverez Avenue in Lady Lake, Fla. For information, please contact the community at 352-604-5140.

