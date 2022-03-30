Stoli® Group's Kentucky Owl® releases The Wiseman Straight Rye Whiskey

Fabled 95% Rye Mash Bill Joins Acclaimed The Wiseman Bourbon Released in 2021

BARDSTOWN, Ky., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoli® Group's Kentucky Owl® announced the second release in The Wiseman™ series, a new straight rye whiskey available in April across the U.S. The new whiskey joins The Wiseman™ Bourbon released by Kentucky Owl® in September 2021 and named one of Whisky Advocate's Top 20 and Bourbon Review's Top 10 whiskies of the year. For more information, visit kentuckyowlbourbon.com

(PRNewsfoto/Stoli Group) (PRNewswire)

The Wiseman Straight Rye is a 95% rye mash bill selected by Kentucky Owl Master Blender John Rhea. Bottled at 100.8 proof, The Wiseman Straight Rye has a rich and spicy nose with hints of fresh rye bread and slight hints of sweet caramel and cinnamon. The spicy character instantly fills the mouth with rich rye flavor with a long finish that starts as fresh rye bread and slowly moves towards buttered cinnamon toast and ends with a hint of English walnut.

"Following the successful launch and customer response to our Kentucky Owl The Wiseman Straight Bourbon, we're delighted to quickly follow this with the launch of Kentucky Owl The Wiseman Rye," said Nik Keane, Global Category Leader at Stoli Group. "We're confident our customers will also love this product — it is exciting times ahead with Kentucky Owl."

This is the third Kentucky Owl release under Rhea, who previously served as Four Roses Distillery's chief operating officer, where his responsibilities included quality control, maturation, evaluation and product blending. He was inducted into the Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame in 2016 and served as chair of the Kentucky Distillers' Association board of directors.

Stoli Group, the leading global ultra-premium spirits and wine company, purchased Kentucky Owl in 2017. Originally founded by C.M. Dedman in 1879, the Kentucky Owl® Bardstown distillery went dark during the Prohibition era and remained dormant until a descendant revived the brand in 2014. Since then, the company's small batch releases have sold out quickly and received rave reviews.

The Kentucky Owl The Wiseman Straight Rye (100.8 proof/50.4% ABV, $60 MSRP/750mL), is the latest addition to the Kentucky Owl portfolio. The Kentucky Owl The Wiseman Straight Rye will soon be available starting in April at a limited number of fine retailers across the brand's national distribution footprint.

Click here for high-resolution photos.

About Kentucky Owl®:

Founded in 1879 by C.M. Dedman, Kentucky Owl® offers an artfully blended line of craft Bourbon and Rye Whiskey, each bottled at a proof selected by the Master Blender to bring out the exceptional flavour profile of each product. Kentucky Owl® products are for those who appreciate high quality, attention to detail, artisanship, and authentic heritage. For more information, visit kentuckyowlbourbon.com

About Stoli® Group:

Stoli® Group was established in 2013 and is responsible for the production, management, and distribution of a global spirits and wines portfolio. Mainly known for the Stoli® Vodka brand, Stoli Group has expanded to appeal to luxury on-premise and more sophisticated global consumers. Signature brands are: Stoli® Vodka, elit™ Vodka, Bayou® Rum, Kentucky Owl, Villa One™, Gator Bite™ Rum Liquers, Cenote™ Tequila, Tulchan Gin™, Se Busca™ Mezcal and Stoli Group's wine division, Tenute del Mondo®. With a presence across a network of more than 176 markets, Stoli Group works with a passionate team of 200 distributors around the world. Headquartered in Luxembourg, Stoli has production facilities in Spain, Italy, Argentina, and the United States, some of which are steeped in history dating back to the early part of the last century. For more information, visit stoli-group.com.

Contact: Tracy Green

Tracy@EstesPR.com

(502) 614-5994

Or Sallie Greco

Sallie@EstesPR.com

(502) 614-5998

Estes Public Relations

More on Facebook | Twitter

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stoli Group