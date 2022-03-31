Aceemzyme Co., Ltd., challenging to new drug of brain diseases with recombinase-based ginsenoside Rh2 (s) mass production technology…

- Under development of ginsenoside Rh2(s) mass production technology…

- "Enhanced production of ginsenoside Rh2(S) from PPD-type major ginsenosides using BglSk cloned from Saccharibacillus kuerlensis together with two glycosidase in series"

Minute amounts of rare ginsenoside that present in ginseng show different efficacy depending on position where glucose residue is attached to aglycone. With ability to activate nervous system cells, Rh2 is a substance that is effective in improvement of memory or degenerative brain diseases. The number of publication of thesis presentation related to efficacy of Rh2 has been increasing since 2015.

However, it is impossible to develop nature-derived substances into pharmaceuticals without securing biological mass production technology.

"Aceemzyme", a Korean company, published a related thesis in "Saudi Journal of Biological Sciences", an international academic journal and developed a technology that can produce ginsenoside Rh2(s) with more than 98% purity using three recombinase (BglBX10, Abf22-3, and BglSk) for the first time in the world.

Im Wantaek, a CEO of Aceemzyme mentioned that "We concluded MOU with domestic pharmaceuticals for cooperation of R&D. In addition, we established pipeline of numerous new drugs including Ace-HK20, a novel drug candidate, and already commenced to prepare global clinical test to get permission of FDA, USA."

He also mentioned that "promoting only new drugs that require a quite long time may cause a risk in the process of corporate growth, so we will secure liquidity to grow further by exporting raw material medicine and health functional food to the global market for medium-and short-term growth."

