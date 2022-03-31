Arena Flowers launches native mobile apps with poq to deliver best-in-class experiences The UK's most ethical flower company offers customers a mobile app experience by partnering with poq

LONDON, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global mobile app platform provider poq today announces Arena Flowers , one of the most successful flower businesses in Europe, has launched new iOS and Android native mobile apps using poq's composable commerce stack.

Having delivered more than 10 million ethical bouquets in the last 14 years, Arena Flowers has decided to extend its engagement with customers by offering frictionless commerce journeys and an improved loyalty experience.

The MACH-certified native mobile app platform from poq has allowed Arena Flowers to offer its customers rich content features, such as 'App Stories' and 'Swipe2Like'.

In addition, the composable nature of the poq platform means the apps integrate seamlessly with the Arena Flowers Shopify ecommerce platform for merchandising and their existing loyalty program, so customers can earn, track and redeem points through the apps. Customers can also set up and manage their flower subscriptions seamlessly through the apps, thanks to an integration with Recharge's subscription solution for Shopify.

John Hackett, Chief Executive Officer, Arena Flowers commented: "Our customers are exceptional. They care deeply about sustainability and Fairtrade, and every time they trust us with delivering a beautiful bouquet, they want the experience of that to be exceptional as well. That's why we have launched these apps. Native apps allow us to provide a more convenient and engaging experience for our customers, an experience we are confident they will love."

Jay Johnston, Chief Executive Officer, poq said: "Native apps are the perfect platform for Arena Flowers to engage with their loyal customers. Such a beautiful product and personal service deserve a commerce experience that is equally loveable. Our platform is designed to quickly enable brands to delight their customers with these sort of rich app experiences, providing a compelling channel to build and extend their communities with original content and unique brand experiences, ultimately delivering an unrivalled customer retention strategy."

About poq

Poq is a MACH-certified cloud-based platform, empowering retailers to create highly effective and fully-customized native mobile apps that provide a superior shopping experience. These apps allow retailers to build stronger brands, sell more products, deepen customer loyalty and deliver highly relevant content, communications and rewards. Poq clients include global brands and retailers, such as Cotton On, Ardene, Cotton Traders, Hot Topic, Surfstitch, Card Factory, and more. To learn more, please visit poqcommerce.com .

About Arena Flowers

Over the last 14 years, Arena Flowers has delivered more than 10 million beautiful bouquets across the length and breadth of the UK. Every order received is arranged and hand-tied by our florists to create a unique bouquet. Just as each customer is different, so is each bouquet, so each one is treated individually.

Arena strives to make the international and domestic supply chain kinder to people and the environment in everything they do. To learn more, please visit arenaflowers.com .

