AXA XL's Environmental insurance business rolls out tailored Ecosystem in North America

NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To help clients adopt new technology solutions to manage business risks, AXA XL's North America Environmental insurance business has rolled out a tailored Environmental Ecosystem.

According to Mary Ann Susavidge, Chief Underwriting Officer, Environmental, "For the last 35 years, we've taken a holistic approach helping our clients manage environmental liabilities through risk transfer with pollution insurance; upfront loss prevention with the help of our risk consultants; and careful resolution of an environmental incident provided by a dedicated environmental claims team. Now, new risk-reducing technologies provide an added boost to our offerings and our clients' environmental risk management efforts."

"New tech solutions available today are proving effective in helping our clients monitor their operations, enhance their performance and productivity, and reduce risks," said Gregg Shields, Vice President, Risk Consulting - Environmental. "For example, clients with commercial fleets like recyclers, environmental contractors, and or hazmat haulers are implementing telematic solutions to improve driver safety and provide information that can help resolve commercial auto claims."

Following the successful launch of AXA XL's Construction Ecosystem and its curated technology specifically for construction contractors, AXA XL's Environmental insurance team evaluated technology solutions specifically for their customers. Technology partners with preferred client pricing will be introduced through concierge tech advisory services. Technology partners in the Environmental Ecosystem are focused on:

Fleet telematics

Data analytics

IoT sensors

Imagery and robotics

Enterprise software

On-line training

Contract support

While these are the initial technology areas of focus, AXA XL will continue to engage customers and explore how the Environmental Ecosystem can enhance their operations and risk management programs.

"To support great adoption of technology, by building the Ecosystem we aim to take some of the time-consuming legwork out the process," added Ms. Susavidge. "With so many new technologies available today, through our ecosystem, and its tech library, we are investigating tech solutions, negotiating pricing, and sharing lessons learned to help clients access technologies that have already proven successful with similar business classes."

AXA XL's Americas Environmental insurance business helped build today's environmental insurance market. Over three decades later, the team is still making strides, developing new pollution insurance products, finding new ways to address business' environmental risks and delivering products and service via an integrated approach taken by dedicated underwriting, risk consulting and claims handling teams.

Follow AXA XL on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

ABOUT AXA XL AXA XL, the property & casualty and specialty risk division of AXA, provides insurance and risk management products and services for mid-sized companies through to large multinationals, and reinsurance solutions to insurance companies globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com ABOUT AXA XL INSURANCE AXA XL Insurance offers property, casualty, professional, financial lines and specialty insurance solutions to mid-sized companies through to large multinationals globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com

View original content:

SOURCE AXA XL