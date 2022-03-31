CORSIGHT AI ANNOUNCES U.S. EXPANSION DUE TO MARKET DEMAND FOR LEADING AI FACIAL RECOGNITION TECHNOLOGY

Building On Widespread Customer Adoption and Demand, Corsight Brings Millisecond AI Facial Recognition Technology to Private and Public Sectors Worldwide

NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Corsight AI , a leading Facial Recognition Technology provider, today announced the expansion of its U.S.operations. With deployments in over 50 countries, Corsight AI is expanding its global footprint amongst enterprise clients and government agencies in a variety of sectors including aviation, law enforcement, retail, entertainment, and more.

Founded in 2019 by a group of leading AI experts and entrepreneurs, Corsight AI provides the most ethical facial recognition technology for highly challenging conditions. Established as a subsidiary of the Cortica Group, which holds over 250 patents for its autonomous AI technology, Corsight is the result of a $70 million spin-off R&D program developed over 13 years. Founded on the principles of unparalleled speed, accuracy and privacy, Corsight is the first to apply Autonomous AI® technology that mimics the way humans learn and recognize faces.

With global operations and support in the U.S., UK, Singapore, Australia, and R&D in Israel, Corsight AI's mission is to radically enhance the world of facial recognition technologies while upholding the highest ethical standards in personal privacy protection. Corsight AI's expansion is driven by demand for the company's core product, Fortify, which detects faces with masks on and achieves accuracy rates in nearly complete darkness. Improving accuracy across age and gender has been at the forefront of enhancements, enabling refined searches and better supporting streamlined and secure identity verification, improving a wide variety of use cases.

According to the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Facial Recognition Vendor Test , Corsight's published algorithm is leading the way in removing race and gender bias industry-wide. This aligns with Corsight AI's ethical policies and privacy by design compliance, applying facial recognition as a Force for Good.

Rob Watts, CEO of Corsight AI, is leading the company's growth and vision to bring the benefits of real-time AI facial recognition technology to organizations around the world. Commenting on the company's recent expansion, Rob explained, "Corsight AI was founded on the principles of creating game-changing biometric technology without compromising speed, accuracy, or privacy. There is a real need for this type of innovation, especially amidst mask coverings, darkness, ethnicity, and other challenging conditions. The increase in demand is a direct result of the Corsight team's commitment to ethical application of facial recognition as a Force for Good."

For more information, please visit: www.corsight.ai

About Corsight AI

Corsight AI, a leading facial recognition technology provider, is dedicated to creating a game-changing solution with unrivaled speed and accuracy. The technology is powered by Autonomous AI, the most advanced artificial intelligence system. Corsight AI works with government agencies and companies in a variety of sectors, including law enforcement, aviation, retail, entertainment, and more. Corsight AI has recently been named 'SME of the Year' at the prestigious 2021 British Security Awards. This follows their award win at the fourth annual AI Breakthrough Awards, as they won gold in the "Best Facial Recognition System" category in 2021.

Corsight AI is jointly headquartered in the United States and UK, with R&D offices in Israel. For more information, please visit www.corsight.ai and follow us on LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Lynsey Rose

Virgo PR

lynsey@virgo-pr.com

View original content:

SOURCE Corsight AI