FIGHTCHILDABUSE.ORG LAUNCHES MULTIMEDIA CAMPAIGN FOR NATIONAL CHILD ABUSE PREVENTION MONTH IN APRIL

FightChildAbuse.org sets goal of 100,000 global pledges to support child abuse prevention through initiatives with Lance Bass, short film, children's pinwheel gardens, and more

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of National Child Abuse Prevention Month in April, FightChildAbuse.org, in association with The Barbara Sinatra Children's Center, is launching a month-long campaign, calling for 100,000 people across the globe to pledge their commitment to the prevention of child abuse. The multimedia, multi-platform campaign is also calling for children to take the pledge and learn how to ensure their own safety from abuse by viewing the "Protect Yourself Rules" video series. Additional FightChildAbuse.org April activity will include:

(PRNewswire)

Launching the third episode of the FightChildAbuse.org's virtual series, this one featuring celebrity advocate and global entertainer Lance Bass .

Premiering the Sinatra's Center's short film, in partnership with Wondermedia, "Is Anybody Out There?"

Engaging local Palm Springs area elementary schools and children across the world in an in-person and virtual pinwheel garden; the symbol of child abuse prevention.

A full calendar of events will be available on FightChildAbuse.org on April 1, with activities and resources to stay engaged throughout the month. Campaign activity will also be shared on Instagram at @centersinatra.

Taking the pledge and contributing to the virtual pinwheel garden

Pinwheels are a recognized symbol of child abuse prevention, and by taking the online pledge at FightChildAbuse.org, a pinwheel will be planted in the site's virtual pinwheel garden. After viewing the videos, participants are also encouraged to download a pinwheel template to decorate and place in their homes as a symbol of their advocacy. The campaign aims to raise awareness of the alarming prevalence of child abuse, as one in seven children are abused each year in the U.S, and more than 75% of the perpetrators are a parent to the victim, according to the Sinatra Center.

"Our priority is always to provide resources, knowledge, and tools to identify and prevent child abuse, and as a part of that overarching goal, we would love to get 100,000 pledges this April," said John Thoresen, CEO of the Barbara Sinatra Children's Center. "Every child deserves a safe and healthy childhood, and it's more important than ever to spread awareness around preventing this problem."

Episode 3 of FightChildAbuse.org's virtual series

The third episode of FightChildAbuse.org's Virtual Event Series will premiere on April 14, featuring pop icon Lance Bass. While the series works to enable young people to identify signs of abuse and discuss their experiences and emotions with those who can provide guidance and help, Bass' episode will focus specifically on parents and trusted adults and how they can speak to their children about protecting themselves from abuse. In October, Bass became a new parent himself, and has done previous advocacy work around child abuse prevention.

Past episodes in this series have starred gold medalist Aly Raisman and American Ninja Warrior Flip Rodriquez, both child abuse survivors, in which they discussed ways to help recognize and respond to abuse. The $1.5M FightChildAbuse.org campaign debuted last summer and was designed in direct response to the heightened risks children were facing due to the pandemic.

"Protecting children has always been a cause I've felt compelled to be an advocate for, especially as someone who grew up in the entertainment industry," said Bass. "And now that I'm a parent, the fight to increase awareness, prevention and make the world safer for kids has come with new meaning on a personal level."

To view Bass' episode of the virtual series, visit: FightChildAbuse.org/virtualseries.

Short Film: Is Anybody Out There?

The Center will also premier a short film, "Is Anybody Out There?" in collaboration with WonderMedia as a part of the April campaign. The animated story follows 15-year-old Mari, who is being sexually abused by her basketball coach, and with the help of her friend May and a trusted teacher, Mr. Ramirez, is able to find her tether back to safety and support. The film highlights the importance of a trusted adult and the courage it takes for a teenager to tell their story. Premiering on April 29, the film follows the Barbara Sinatra Children's Center Foundation's award-winning 2021 short film release, Are You Okay?.

Local School Campaign in Palm Springs Area

Three elementary schools in the Sinatra Center's community of Coachella Valley, California will be participating in a local campaign, bringing the issue of child abuse prevention to the classroom. Each activity aims to educate and equip at-risk youth with the tools and resources they need in the larger fight to end child abuse.

Beginning Monday, April 4, Coachella Valley Unified School District's, Palm View Elementary School; Desert Sands Unified School District's, Ronald Reagan Elementary School; and Palm Springs Unified School District's, Cielo Vista Charter School will have grades K-3 participate in the campaign by viewing the "Protect Yourself Rules" videos, taking the pledge, and creating a school pinwheel garden of their own.

About the Barbara Sinatra Children's Center

Founded in 1986 by Barbara and Frank Sinatra, the Barbara Sinatra Children's Center is dedicated to ensuring every child's right to a normal, healthy and secure childhood. Since its creation, about 23,000 children have received outpatient mental health and counseling services at the Center. The Center provides individual, group, and family therapy and special programs that address issues associated with children suffering the effects of child abuse and neglect. An estimated 700 children are counseled annually on an outpatient basis, and no child is ever turned away because of a family's inability to pay. For more information, visit BarbaraSinatraChildrensCenter.org. The animated video series, funded by the Barbara Sinatra Children's Center Foundation, has reached over 100 million children worldwide and generated over 48 million individual and group viewings on YouTube throughout the United States and abroad.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Barbara Sinatra Children's Center