GRAMMY® AWARD-WINNING MULTIPLATINUM KID CUDI AND MULTIPLE GRAMMY® AWARD-NOMINATED JACK HARLOW TO PERFORM AT NICKELODEON'S KIDS' CHOICE AWARDS 2022

Miranda Cosgrove and Rob Gronkowski to Co-Host Slimiest Awards Show Live on Saturday, April 9, at 7:30 p.m. (ET/PT)

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nickelodeon today announced two music performances for its annual Kids' Choice Awards 2022, airing live on Saturday, April 9, at 7:30 p.m. (ET/PT) from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Grammy® Award-winning musician and multiplatinum recording artist Kid Cudi will captivate kids by performing a medley of his new single "Stars in the Sky" and smash hit "Pursuit of Happiness," while chart-topping, multiple Grammy® Award-nominated rapper Jack Harlow, one of the hottest artists in music today, will also take the KCA stage for a showstopping performance.

Said Cudi, "I can't believe my late 30-something butt gets to party at the Kids' Choice Awards! I grew up loving Nickelodeon and it's been a dream of mine to get slimed. Can't wait to perform my new single from Sonic the Hedgehog 2, "Stars in the Sky," along with a special tune dedicated to all the dreamers out there who might be struggling in life. This one's for you!"

Said Harlow, "I grew up on Nickelodeon so to be nominated AND perform at the Kids' Choice Awards is crazy. Here's to hoping I get slimed!"

Hosted by actress Miranda Cosgrove (iCarly) and NFL superstar Rob Gronkowski, Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2022 will feature: a night filled with 1,000 epic slimings; Nick's signature orange blimp and its journey into the metaverse with celebrity avatars; live voting where fans stay in control; and the ability for viewers to stream the show live across all platforms. Celebrating fan-favorite stars across the worlds of film, television, music, sports and more, Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2022 will simulcast across Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons and the Nick Jr. channel.

Fans can cast votes on the official Kids' Choice Awards website, KidsChoiceAwards.com, and through the Screens Up app on supported iPad, iPhone and Android devices in the U.S. International fans can cast votes via the web at KCA.NICKELODEON.TV.

Scott Mescudi, better known by his stage name Kid Cudi, is an American actor, Grammy® Award-winning musician and multiplatinum recording artist from Cleveland, Ohio. His first studio album Man on the Moon: The End of Day received widespread industry praise and set the stage for his subsequent successful endeavors. Since then, Cudi has released seven studio albums and has sold a combined 22 million records. His most recent album, Man on the Moon III: The Chosen was the final installment of his Man on the Moon trilogy of albums and released in December 2021 and is certified RIAA Gold. For more information on Kid Cudi, please visit: www.kidcudi.com.

Hailed by The FADER as a "maverick rapper destined for legendary status," 24-year-old, Louisville, KY native Jack Harlow has quickly become one of music's biggest stars with nearly 5 billion career streams to date. Harlow's highly anticipated sophomore album Come Home The Kids Miss You will be released on May 6, 2022. The Generation Now/Atlantic Records rapper has released a project a year, for the last 5 years, the most recent being his RIAA Platinum-Certified, critically acclaimed debut album THATS WHAT THEY ALL SAY. The album features the 6x-Platinum single "WHATS POPPIN," which earned Harlow his first Grammy nomination, among countless other accolades including nominations at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, 2021 BET Awards, 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, 2020 E! People's Choice Awards & 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards. For more information on Jack Harlow, please visit: www.jackharlow.us.

Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2022 is sponsored by The LEGO® Group, the Kirby and the Forgotten Land™ game, Lunchables, Olive Garden®, and Purse Pets™.

Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2022 is produced by Nickelodeon Productions and overseen by Ashley Kaplan, Executive Vice President, Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Unscripted & Digital Franchise Studio; Paul J Medford, Vice President, Unscripted Current Series; Luke Wahl, Vice President, Unscripted Creative; and Jennifer Bryson, Vice President, Production, Tentpoles, Events & Music & Specials. Michael Dempsey serves as executive producer, with Magda Liolis, Andria Parides, Kathryn Rickey and Greg Sills serving as co-executive producers. The show is directed by Glenn Weiss.

Nickelodeon, now in its 42nd year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount's (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands.

