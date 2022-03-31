GSE Solutions to Participate in the Lytham Partners Spring 2022 Investor Conference

COLUMBIA, Md., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GSE Systems, Inc. ("GSE Solutions", "GSE", or "the Company") (Nasdaq: GVP), a leader in advanced engineering and workforce solutions that support the future of clean energy production and overall decarbonization initiatives of the power industry, announced today that it will be participating in the Lytham Partners Spring 2022 Investor Conference taking place virtually on April 4-7, 2022.

GSE Systems, Inc. (“GSE Solutions” or “GSE”) is a leader in advanced engineering and workforce solutions that support, optimize, and decarbonize operations for the power industry. (PRNewsfoto/GSE Systems, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The Company's webcast presentation will be available for viewing at 11:00am ET on Monday, April 4, 2022, on the Company's website or at https://wsw.com/webcast/lytham4/gvp/1880487. The webcast will also be archived and available for replay.

Management will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact Lytham Partners at 1x1@lythampartners.com or register at www.lythampartners.com/spring2022invreg.

ABOUT GSE SOLUTIONS

We are the future of operational excellence in the power industry. As a collective group, GSE Solutions leverages top skills, expertise, and technology to provide highly specialized solutions that allow customers to achieve the performance they imagine. Our experts deliver and support end-to-end training, engineering, compliance, simulation, and workforce solutions that help the power industry reduce risk and optimize plant operations. GSE is proven, with over four decades of experience, more than 1,100 installations, and hundreds of customers in over 50 countries spanning the globe. www.gses.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GSE Systems, Inc.