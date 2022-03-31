Shower Door & Glass Business Expands the Home Service Franchise Portfolio

OMAHA, Neb., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Horse Power Brands , an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of service-based franchise systems, has announced a partnership with BJ Shower Door Company of Omaha and Lincoln, Nebraska.

Horse Power Brands Raises a Glass to Continued Franchisor Disruption

For over 40 years, BJ Shower Door Company has provided its clients with friendly and efficient shower door services including sales, installation, repair, parts and custom applications. They offer consumers a wide inventory of frameless, standard, and custom shower doors for bathrooms of any size or style.

"The goal with our acquisition strategy is to create a better in-home experience for consumers nationwide. With BJ Shower Door Company, we aim to meet the growing demand for shower doors, glass, mirrors, bathroom walls and much, much more" says founding partner Zach Beutler.

Joining the Horse Power Brands roster, BJ Shower Door Company will leverage the growth strategy and support structure that has continued to propel expansion for the parent company and its portfolio of service-based franchise brands. Horse Power Brands is targeting late summer for a formal rebrand of the business to support national growth, expansion and scale.

"The partnership with Horse Power Brands gives us the opportunity to speed up the redevelopment of our critical business processes to achieve future success via all the tools and expertise in people they bring to the table, in addition to creating a national brand that can be trusted. This gives not only our business, but all our employees the opportunity for growth as well" says Josh Boesch, current owner of BJ Shower Door Company.

BJ Shower Door Company marks the fifth service brand launched as a franchise opportunity by Horse Power Brands since forming in late 2020.

About Horse Power Brands

Horsepower Brands is a portfolio company comprised of service-based franchisors and franchise brands delivering first class customer service and experiences. Founded in 2019 by franchise veterans Josh Skolnick and Zach Beutler, the team was determined to disrupt the franchise industry to responsibly grow and support franchisees through a platform that focused on operational excellence and accountability. For more information on Horse Power Brands and their various franchise opportunities, visit https://horsepowerbrands.com/ .

