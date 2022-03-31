Les McMonagle joins Mage™ as Chief Strategy Officer

NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mage™ today announced the appointment of Les McMonagle as the Chief Strategy Officer. He will be responsible for leading the organization's strategy, key partnerships & customer relationship functions.

A frequent speaker on data security & privacy, Les brings over 25 years' experience in information security consulting and advisory services to Mage, having previously served as the Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) for a credit card company, founded a computer training & IT outsourcing firm, directed the security practice for Cambridge Technology Partners across Europe, and helped several security tech firms develop their initial product strategy.

Les also founded Teradata's InfoSec, Data Privacy and Regulatory Compliance team, and served as a Security Strategist in leading organizations like Protegrity and BlueTalon, prior to his most recent stint as the Chief Security Strategist at SecuPi. He will now take on a similar role at Mage™.

Rajesh Parthasarathy, Founder and CEO of Mage™ said, "Les's appointment as our Chief Security Officer will be a catalyst in our hyper-growth phase as an organization with his decades of experience in the industry serving key strategy roles in several security tech firms. His extensive background in data security and business strategy will help define the way forward with our product offerings and strengthen our position in the market. I am pleased to welcome Les to the Mage family and look forward to working together in this exciting new phase of our organization."

On his appointment, Les stated, "I'm excited to take on this opportunity to participate in the rebranding of the organization and also enable our customers to solve their most complex information security and data privacy challenges with solutions that empower them to leverage sensitive data in a secure, compliant and responsible way. I look forward to bringing on board my expertise in this space and utilize my experiences over the years to contribute to bringing this organization to greater heights."

