Motiva Enterprises signs $160M agreement with Kyndryl to enable its digital transformation and cloud journey

NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, today announced it has signed a five-year, $160M agreement with Motiva Enterprises, owner of North America's largest refinery, under which Kyndryl will streamline Motiva's IT services, accelerate its cloud journey, and lay the foundation for its enterprise-wide digital transformation.

As businesses across the global economy continue to grapple with the ripple effects of pandemic-induced supply chain disruption, enterprises within the oil and gas sector are under more pressure than ever to ensure the smooth delivery of the energy that keeps commerce physically moving. Business disruption — punctuated by the tightening of global crude supplies — pose complex operational challenges that call for advanced, forward-looking solutions.

Motiva is collaborating with Kyndryl to continue to strengthen its IT services and operational efficiencies by shifting more of its business into a cloud-based environment. In doing so, the company is delivering technology efficiency for employees, improved backend workflows, and high value to its customers in today's increasingly complex energy market.

Kyndryl and Motiva are operationalizing a hybrid, multi-cloud environment that will enable Motiva's "cloud first" strategy for new applications and drive infrastructure modernization for business-critical workloads. Kyndryl is also leveraging data analytics and workflow automation to help accelerate Motiva's IT service management capabilities.

"As supply chain uncertainty continues to create disruptions for businesses across the globe, Motiva has found it more critical than ever to transform its IT services, increase IT operational efficiencies, and enhance digital workplace services," said Anthony Dayao, Motiva Chief Information Officer. "Our partnership with Kyndryl is an important step on the path to better optimize IT operational costs while advancing our digital transformation strategy."

"As Motiva continues to evolve its business to meet the needs of today's oil and gas market, we're working hand in hand to help them propel business growth and gain critical efficiencies," said Matt Milton, President of Kyndryl U.S. "By harnessing the combination of Kyndryl's cloud and digital workplace expertise, Motiva is able to address its most pressing business objectives while driving forward its longer-term transformation goals."

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider. The company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex, mission-critical information systems that the world depends on every day. Kyndryl's nearly 90,000 employees serve over 4,000 customers in more than 60 countries around the world, including 75 percent of the Fortune 100. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com .

View original content:

SOURCE Kyndryl